The new year is likely to start much like the old one is ending.
Snowy.
Chilly.
The wintry weather that dominated the final week of 2021 is forecast to persist into at least the first few days of 2022 in Baker County, according to the National Weather Service.
The latest in a series of storms should bring light snow to the area Thursday, Dec. 30, followed by brief clearing on Friday and Friday night.
With few clouds to hold in the heat, and arctic air intruding from Canada, temperatures could dip to near or even below zero in parts of Baker County Friday night.
New Year’s Day should be dry and chilly, with high temperatures in the teens or low 20s.
A stronger storm is projected to move in from the Pacific Ocean on Monday, Jan. 3. Although temperatures will be moderate, and potentially rise above freezing on Tuesday, it’s possible that all the precipitation will fall as snow even in the valleys, according to the Weather Service.
“A significant snowfall is possible Monday-Wednesday, even at lower elevations,” according to the Weather Service’s forecast discussion posted Wednesday morning, Dec. 29.
The weather shift that started on Christmas Eve interrupted what had been a relatively mild and dry December.
From Dec. 1-23, the average high temperature at the Baker City Airport was 38.7 degrees, about three degrees warmer than usual.
The temperature topped 40 degrees on 10 of those days, including 45 degrees on Dec. 23 — 11 degrees above average for that date.
But since then the temperature has been above freezing only briefly, and not at all since Christmas Day.
The low temperature of 2 degrees on Dec. 28 was the chilliest reading in 2021. It’s possible, though, that the temperature will go lower still before 2021 concludes.
With consecutive lows of 5 (on Dec. 27) and 2, the last week of the year seemed frigid compared with the rest of the month, but neither temperature came close to threatening the record lows for those days.
The record low for Dec. 27 is 13 below zero, set in 1994. The record for Dec. 28 is 14 below, set in 2011.
The all-time record low for Baker City is 39 below zero, set on Dec. 30, 1978.
