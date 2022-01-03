Baker County had an arctic end to 2021 and an even more frigid start to 2022.
But neither the last day of the old year nor the first day of the new managed to set a record for the lowest temperature.
With skies clearing and winds subsiding late on Friday, Dec. 31, conditions were ideal for what meteorologists call “radiational cooling” — meaning that any heat near the ground could radiate back into the atmosphere, causing temperatures near the ground to plummet. The fresh coat of snow also contributes, since snow reflects heat rather than absorbs it.
The temperature dropped to 14 below zero at the Baker City Airport before midnight on Dec. 31. But that was well short of the record low for Dec. 31 — 25 below zero, set in 1978.
It got colder still in the first hours of 2022, dipping to 20 below zero at around 6:30 a.m. But that didn’t threaten the record low for Jan. 1 of 27 below zero, set in 1979.
Though no records were set, Jan. 1 was the coldest day at the airport in almost five years. A record low of 24 below zero was set on Jan. 5, 2017. That was the coldest reading at the airport since Dec. 22, 1990, when the low was 25 below zero.
Other low temperatures on Jan. 1 in Baker County included:
• Hereford: 27 below zero
• a weather station in Baker Valley near Haines: 26 below zero
• Unity Dam: 24 below zero
• Mason Dam: 22 below zero
• a station in Baker Valley between Baker City and Haines: 23 below zero
• a weather station on I-84 at the Medical Springs exit, Milepost 298: 21 below zero
• a weather station along I-84 at North Powder, in Union County: 25 below zero.
