A former Baker City couple wants to build a 21-lot residential subdivision west of Interstate 84 and north of Campbell Street.
Jim and Carla Michel, who live in Meridian, Idaho, have applied for a preliminary plat for the Silver Birch subdivision on 3.7 acres they own east of Birch Street between D and E streets.
The property is north of the Sunridge Inn.
Jim Michel, who grew up in Baker City and owned a logging company here before moving to Idaho six years ago, said he has owned the bare land for more than 30 years.
The parcel is in the low-density residential zone.
He said he decided to build a subdivision based in part on the pattern of residential growth in that northeast part of the city over the past 15 years or so.
More than 50 homes have been built in that area during that period, including developments along F and G streets between Cedar and Birch streets.
Michel said he would like to start building homes in his subdivision later this year.
The Baker City Planning Commission will have a public hearing on the Michels’ application on June 17. The hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Baker County Courthouse, 1995 Third St.
Participants are encouraged to attend via teleconference. To do so, call 1-877-820-7831 and use the access code 8204693. People who plan to attend in person should call the Baker City-County Planning Department at 541-523-8219 prior to June 17.
