The Baker City Council is inviting residents to participate in a discussion about housing costs during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
According to Oregon’s definition, Baker City is a “severely rent burdened city,” meaning 25% or more of residents are spending more than 50% of their household income on housing.
Cities with a population of 10,000 or more — a threshold Baker City reached for the first time in the 2020 Census — are required to have a public meeting each year to discuss housing issues.
Topics to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
• The causes and consequences of severe rent burdens within the city.
• The barriers to reducing rent burdens.
• Possible solutions to reduce the number of severely rent burdened households within the city.
In 2020 the city completed a housing needs analysis that projected the city will need between 230 and 460 new housing units of different kinds over the next 20 years.
The analysis also found there is a current need for more affordable housing units. It reads, in part: “In order for all households, current and new to pay 30% or less of their income towards housing in 2040, more affordable rental units would be required. This indicates that some of the current supply. ... would need to become less expensive to meet the needs of current households.”
City officials are working on a housing production strategy, which is scheduled to be finished in May 2023, that will include options for encouraging the types of housing the city is likely to need.
Information gathered during Tuesday’s meeting will help city officials compile the housing production strategy.
