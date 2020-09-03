Three members of a Caldwell, Idaho, family were hurt when their boat hit rocks and ran ashore in a Wednesday morning accident on Brownlee Reservoir near the dam.
Dennis Hansen, 72, and his wife, Kathleen Hansen, 66, had been camping at Woodhead Park with their minor-aged grandson, a Sheriff’s Department press release stated. The crash happened while the three were boating on the reservoir looking for a fishing spot. Dennis and Kathleen were injured when Dennis, the boat operator, became distracted and the boat hit a rocky section of shore, the press release stated.
The two were thrown from the boat. Their grandson, who remained in the boat, sustained serious injuries and was flown out by Life Flight.
No details about their conditions were available in time for this report.
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Woodhead Park on the Idaho side of Brownlee Reservoir at 8:41 a.m. Thursday. The call was sent to Baker County from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho. Eagle Valley Ambulance and Halfway Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
