Four of the seven positions on the Baker City Council will be up for election this November.
The top three candidates in the November election will be elected to four-year terms starting in January 2023. The fourth-place candidate will be elected to a two-year term. The deadline to apply as a candidate is 5 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Anyone interested in running for a seat can pick up an elections packet from City Recorder Dallas Brockett at City Hall, 1655 First St. Brockett can also email packets on request, or call him at 541-524-2033 for more information.
His email is cityrecorder@bakercity.gov. To be eligible, prospective candidates must be registered voters who have lived within the city for at least 12 months prior to the election.
Positions up for election this November are those held by Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr., Dean Guyer and Kenyon Damschen.
The three other councilors — Kerry McQuisten, Shane Alderson and Jason Spriet — are serving terms that continue through the end of 2024. All three were elected to four-year terms in November 2020.
Dixon and Waggoner, along with Heather Sells, were elected to two-year terms in that election, and their terms expire at the end of 2022.
Guyer was appointed to the Council in December 2021 to replace Lynette Perry, who resigned in August 2021 due to health issues. Guyer is serving the remainder of Perry’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022.
Damschen was appointed in March 2022 to replace Sells, who resigned because she moved outside the city and was no longer eligible to serve.
The City Council generally meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Councilors earn $10 per meeting, with an annual cap of $150.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.