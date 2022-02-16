The list of candidates is getting longer for Baker County Commissioner positions on the May 17 primary election ballot.
So far three people are seeking to replace Bill Harvey as chairman of the three-member Baker County Board of Commissioners. Harvey, who is the only full-time commissioner, is not seeking reelection, and his current four-year term ends Dec. 31, 2022.
The three registered candidates for Harvey’s job — Position 3 — are all Baker City residents.
Joe Johnson filed on Jan. 11, Dan Garrick on Jan. 26, and Shane Alderson on Feb. 7.
Two people are vying to replace Commissioner Mark Bennett, who holds the part-time Position 2.
Bennett’s term also ends this year, and he, like Harvey, is not seeking reelection.
Christina Witham of Baker City was the first to file, on Dec. 2.
Kody Justus, who lives in Baker Valley, filed for Position 2 on Feb. 7.
The deadline for candidates to file for either commission position is March 8 at 5 p.m. Information about filing is available from the Baker County Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse, 1995 Third St. The phone number is 541-523-8207.
In both of the commission races, if one candidate receives more than half the votes in the May 17 primary, that candidate would be elected.
If none of the candidates receives more than half the votes, the top two candidates would advance to a runoff in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.
Position 2 candidates
Witham owns Oregon Sign Company in Baker City.
Justus, who is a rancher, ran against Bruce Nichols in the Republican primary for the third commission position in 2016.
(Voters later approved a measure making county commissioner positions nonpartisan, so there are no longer Republican and Democratic primaries.)
Justus lost that race by just 40 or so votes.
Position 3 candidates
Johnson is a dispatcher with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Garrick, a former member of the Baker 5J School Board, is a self-employed builder and general contractor.
Alderson, a Baker City Council member, owns Baboon Creek Outfitters in Baker City.
