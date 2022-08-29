Forest Service officials are monitoring five lightning-sparked fires in the Eagle Cap Wilderness with the intention of letting the blazes burn naturally.
The agency has employed that strategy for more than 30 fires over the past quarter century in the Eagle Cap, which at 365,000 acres is Oregon’s biggest federal wilderness.
It’s also the place Forest Service officials have most often allowed lightning fires to burn themselves out.
That’s not a coincidence.
The Eagle Cap not only is bigger than either Multnomah or Hood River county, but the wilderness has areas where fires, rather than turning rapidly into conflagrations that threaten people and property, tend to grow slowly, often because there are natural barriers, such as outcrops of rock, that help keep the flames contained.
Moreover, Forest Service officials say, the fires typically help rather than harm the forest, in particular by reducing the fuel loading and making it less likely that a future fire will spread fast.
“The Eagle Cap is a very large, very intact wilderness that we can use to learn more about how fire behaves and how it benefits the resources,” said Anthony Botello, deputy supervisor for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, which manages the wilderness.
Of the five fires burning now in the Eagle Cap, four are in the northwest part of the wilderness, and one in the southeast.
There are two pairs of separate fires in the northwest.
The Goat 1 and Goat 2 fires, on Goat Mountain west of McCubbin Basin south of Wallowa, are both around a tenth of an acre, and about a quarter mile apart. Neither fire was very active during the weekend.
The two other fires, by contrast, produced a smoke plume visible from Baker City on Sunday, Aug. 28. The Sturgill and nearby 324 fires were estimated at about 40 acres on Monday, Aug. 29.
The two blazes are in the North Minam River area, about 7 miles south of the Goat fires.
More than 15 miles to the southeast, the Nebo fire was estimated at 70 acres on Monday. It’s burning in the upper part of the Lick Creek drainage, a tributary to the Imnaha River.
Botello said that with hot and dry weather forecast through Labor Day, the Sturgill/324 and Nebo fires likely will continue to burn actively during the afternoons, generating smoke plumes.
Todd Pederson, an assistant fire management officer for the Wallowa-Whitman, said he expects those fires will be especially active on Wednesday, Aug. 31, when high temperatures are forecast to be approach or exceed 100 degrees at lower elevations.
“We could see large (smoke) columns from both fires, Pederson said.
Forest Service officials are monitoring all the wilderness fires during daily or twice-daily flights, and a team of fire managers is available to check on the blazes from the ground, Botello said.
The smoke is a welcome sign, Botello said, that the fires are reducing the fuel loading and creating a “mosaic” pattern — a mixture of unburned, lightly burned and more heavily burned areas.
That’s a natural pattern for historical fires in the Eagle Cap, he said. The more heavily burned areas can serve as fuelbreaks during future blazes.
“We’re trying to break up the fuels,” Pederson said.
Both the Sturgill/324 and Nebo fires are burning in areas with subalpine fir trees, a common tree at higher elevations in the Eagle Cap, he said.
He hopes the fires, before they’re doused by autumn rain and snow, will thin some of the subalpine fir stands, especially in areas where those trees are encroaching on another high-elevation tree, the whitebark pine.
Whitebarks, which are a candidate for federal protection under the Endangered Species Act, are vulnerable to fires spreading from nearby subalpine firs, Pederson said. Subalpine firs burn readily, as their needs have a high concentration of combustible oils, as well as low-growing branches that make it easy for flames to spread from the ground to the trees’ crowns.
Pederson said the Nebo fire, which is burning primarily in subalpine fir stands, could also potentially spread into areas burned by the 1989 Canal and 1994 Twin Lakes fires, potentially reducing some of the fuel loading, in the form of down and dead trees, that resulted from those blazes.
Deciding to monitor rather than fight
Forest officials consider several criteria in deciding whether to allow a fire to burn in the Eagle Cap, including its location and the potential that it could spread outside the wilderness or threaten the few parcels of private property surrounded by wilderness, Botello said. Only lightning-caused fires can be monitored.
Another key factor is the time of year, he said.
All five fires started in late August — they were sparked by lightning around Aug. 22 — which is toward the end of the fire season.
Burning conditions tend to be less extreme in late August and early September, due in part to longer nights that typically result in lower nighttime temperatures and higher humidity levels, Pederson said.
In previous summers the Forest Service has allowed several fires to grow much larger than any of the current blazes in the Eagle Cap.
The Granite Gulch fire, for instance, burned about 1,750 acres in the Minam River canyon in 2019, although that blaze passed over some of that area, creating the mosaic pattern Botello mentioned.
In some cases, though, Forest Service officials choose to fight rather than monitor lightning-sparked fires in the Eagle Cap.
In 2019, while the Granite Gulch fire was burning, officials decided to douse another fire. That blaze was within 1 mile of the wilderness boundary and even closer to a parcel of private land along North Catherine Creek.
Officials also chose to fight the Dennis Creek fire, near the Minam River, in July 2015 because that fire started early in the fire season. With a severe drought under way, fire managers were concerned that the blaze, with a long, hot summer ahead, could grow too rapidly.
