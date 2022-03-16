Five people suffered minor injuries late Monday, March 14, when a commercial truck struck their vehicle from behind on Interstate 84 near Durkee.
According to a report from Oregon State Police Trooper Jason Henry, eight people were in the Ford Econoline van, which was hauling a utility trailer and traveling eastbound at about 55 mph near Milepost 328, about 24 miles southeast of Baker City. Around 11:17 p.m., a commercial truck pulling a box trailer crashed into the trailer being hauled by the van. The van went off the freeway, rolled and landed about 30 yards off the road, according to the report.
The commercial truck, driven by Dimitry Olejnic, 39, of Sedalia, Missouri, came to a stop on the shoulder of the freeway about 60 yards from the van.
Olejnic was cited for following too closely, according to the OSP report.
Five of the eight occupants of the van were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, where they were treated and released.
The van’s driver was Kristopher Langton, 39, of Ellensburg, Washington. All seven passengers are also from Ellensburg. The OSP report lists Loanna Newlyn Langton, 38; Elijah Langton, 19; and Patricia Magruder, 27.
The four other passengers are all juveniles, and their names were not listed on the report. Their ages are 3, 12, 13 and 19.
According to the OSP report, the three occupants who didn’t need hospital treatment were taken, along with two dogs and one parrot, to a local motel by Baker County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
