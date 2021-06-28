The Baker 5J School Board has appointed an 11-member committee to oversee the district’s use of a $4 million property tax bond measure that district voters approved in the May 18 special election.
It was the first time voters had approved such a measure since 1948.
The district will add the $4 million to a $4 million state grant, and $4 million from the district’s capital budget, for a $12 million project that includes replacing the heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems at all district schools, upgrading security systems at all schools, and building a kitchen and cafeteria at Baker Middle School.
The bond oversight committee, which the school board approved June 17, will ensure accountability, fiscal transparency and community trust, according to a press release from the district.
Superintendent Mark Witty will serve as the liaison between the committee, community and school board.
Committee members are: Jess Blatchford, Liz Burton, Kevin Cassidy, Nathan Defrees, Josey Gaslin, Loran Joseph, Katie Lamb, Dave Lindley, Bruce Nichols, Phil Stone and Deon Strommer.
They will help the district select general contractors, architects and vendors for the school improvements, as well as review financial documents and inspect school grounds. They will also recommend policies, communicate bond project progress and help inform program decisions.
“We are thankful for the willingness of these new committee members to serve in such an important capacity,” Witty said in the press release. “A school bond measure hasn’t passed locally since 1948, and we are excited for the community to be part of this important revitalization of local schools.”
