A new face has joined the Baker School District’s administrative team in the newly created position of public information and communications coordinator.
“I am excited about the scope of this job,” McDowell stated in a press release. “Including the ability to connect with staff, school families and the broader community.”
McDowell, 40, will work full time on a 260-day annual contract and earn $65,763 per year.
As part of her introduction to the community, Superintendent Mark Witty noted in the press release that McDowell spent more than a decade on the Community Perspective team as part of her job with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, where she worked closely with the public information team.
“We were impressed with how well Ms. McDowell’s background matches our current district profile,” he said. “Her experience spans grant writing, project development, finance, community involvement, security, international business and public health.”
Originally from Oregon’s Rogue Valley, McDowell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in international business and economics from George Fox University at Newberg and a Master of Arts degree in diplomacy from Norwich University at Northfield, Vermont.
“Having background and understanding in these areas gives her a head start related to the topics Baker 5J strives to communicate with the public,” Witty said. “McDowell also has experience working with international programs, and was intrigued to learn that Baker 5J aspires to develop better ties with the international school community,” Witty said.
McDowell was based in Portland for several years before moving to Eastern Oregon, most currently living in Union and working for Union County’s Center for Human Development.
In that job she served on the incident management team where she helped in planning, developing and communicating the organization’s COVID-19 response, the press release stated.
McDowell has two children, ages 3 and 5, who are enrolled in local preschool and kindergarten programs as they move to settle in Baker City. She says she has come to enjoy the more relaxed lifestyle Eastern Oregon has to offer a growing family.
“I look forward to working with the Baker 5J team to help provide the best future possible for all the children in this beautiful community,” McDowell said.
