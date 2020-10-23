A reward of $6,150 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a gray wolf in eastern Baker County in late September.
The wolf, the breeding male from the Cornucopia pack, was found dead off the 125 spur road about 1 mile east of Eagle Forks campground. The wolf was killed on or around Sept. 24, according to Oregon State Police.
Oregon Wild and the Center for Biological Diversity each contributed $2,500 to the reward fund. NE Oregon Ecosystems added $850, and the Turn in Poachers program, which involves the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon State Police and the Oregon Hunters Association, is offering $300 or five hunter preference points.
The breeding male and female from the Cornucopia pack raised three pups in the spring of 2019 and denned again in 2020, although ODFW doesn’t yet know how many pups were born this year, said Brian Ratliff, district biologist at the agency’s Baker City office. The killing of the male could jeopardize the future of the Cornucopia pack, Ratliff said.
