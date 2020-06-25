Six of the seven seats on the Baker City Council will be up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election.
Typically just four positions are on the ballot every two years, but the resignations of councilors Mike Downing and Ken Gross earlier this year changed the situation, City Recorder Katie LaFavor said.
The remaining councilors appointed Jason Spriet and Larry Morrison to fill those two seats. Both are eligible to file as candidates, as are councilors Arvid Andersen and Doni Bruland. Councilor Lynette Perry is less than halfway through her 4-year term.
Mayor Loran Joseph and Councilor Randy Schiewe can’t run for re-election due to the term limits clause in the city charter.
People who are registered voters in Baker County and have lived within the Baker City limits since at least Nov. 3, 2019, are eligible to file as candidates.
Prospective candidates for the nonpartisan seats can pick up petitions from LaFavor at City Hall, 1655 First St.
They’ll also need to fill out two forms — SEL 101 and SEL 121 — available on the city’s website at bakercity.com/2248/City-Council-Elections
Once LaFavor receives the forms, she will verify that the person is eligible to run for City Council, at which point the candidate can start collecting the 46 signatures from registered voters required to qualify for the ballot. LaFavor recommends people collect more than 46 signatures.
The deadline to turn in signatures to LaFavor at City Hall is 4 p.m. on Aug. 25.
Among the six candidates who will be elected Nov. 3, the top three will serve 4-year terms. The three others will serve 2-year terms.
