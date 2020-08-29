A 7-year-old girl who was knocked off her bicycle after riding into the path of a 2017 Dodge Challenger Thursday morning walked away with minor injuries.
Baker City Police said the girl’s left elbow and both legs were scraped when she fell off her bicycle after colliding with the car driven by Stephanie Soliz, 23, of 2865 Cedar St.
The incident happened about 11:20 a.m. as the child pedaled across the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway at D Street, Officer Jared Wood wrote in his report. Soliz was traveling east on D Street and was not able to stop in time to avoid striking the bicyclist, said Phoebe Wachtel, police department spokeswoman. No citations were issued.
A Baker City ambulance responded and treated the girl at the scene, Wachtel said. The child’s mother, who arrived a short time later, told Wood that she planned to have her daughter checked at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center.
The girl was wearing a helmet during the crash, which Wood replaced with a new one from the supply at the Baker City Police Department, Wachtel said. The Baker Rotary Club helps keep the department stocked with helmets to distribute free in the community, she said.
