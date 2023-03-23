On March 23, Jo and Dan Warnock Jr. of Sumpter Valley will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.
Joanne Armbruster and Daniel Robert Warnock Jr. were married at the First Lutheran Church in Baker on March 23, 1953.
Jo is the second child of Annabelle and Ray Armbruster, and Dan is the first child of Alice and Dan Warnock Sr. When they met in Sumpter, Dan was a buddy and classmate of Jo’s older brother, Ken. Jo had a crush on Dan almost immediately.
After high school, Dan went off to college at Oregon State for a major in animal husbandry. After Jo graduated, she went to Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls, studying to be an X-ray technician. During the Christmas break in 1952, Jo and Dan finally got together for the first time and they were married the following March.
Jo has always been a homemaker and dedicated ranch wife. Mother to four children (Daniel Ray, Joseph Randall, Theresa Ann and Robin Rose), she was also the cook and chuck wagon for innumerable cattle drives, brandings and haying crews.
Dan started out as a county Extension Agent and then worked for a bank in Baker for many years as an agricultural loan officer. In 1966, Dan and Jo, and Dan Sr. and Alice, formed Warnock Ranches, Inc. Today, the ranch has holdings in Sumpter Valley and in Wasco County, and two more generations are in line to continue that legacy. Dan and Jo have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Jo and Dan prefer that no fuss be made about their anniversary, so expressions of goodwill may be sent to their email: wri@thegeo.net.
