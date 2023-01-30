A Baker City woman is accused of several crimes, including identity theft, after she allegedly hacked into another woman’s Airbnb account and used the woman’s credit card to book a night in a Baker City rental home. Skyla M. Lujan-Efird, 23, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 28 and taken to the Baker County Jail. Charges include fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft, computer crimes and second-degree theft. Lujan-Efird was also charged with resisting arrest. Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby said police did not have to use force to arrest Lujan-Efird, however, and there were no injuries during the arrest. The incident happened on Jan. 4, said Mark Osborn, who owns the rental home at 1543 Madison St. that Lujan-Efird rented online through Airbnb. Osborn, who said he has rented the home through Airbnb for about a year, said he was a bit suspicious because the purported renter lives in Baker City, and almost all of his clients live outside the area. He said the online renter claimed to need a night away, or something to that effect. Regardless, Osborn said the woman who rented the home had an Airbnb account that included good reviews from the owners of other homes she had rented, so he booked the one night. His suspicion was heightened, though, when he sent a message to the woman whose name is on the account, and she told him she had not reserved the home and had no idea who had. He said the woman lives in Baker City part of the year. Osborn said he went to his rental home the next morning, Jan. 5, and found Lujan-Efird, who he said was clearly not the woman whose Airbnb account, which includes her photo, was used for the rental. Osborn said he called Baker City Police, who trespassed Lujan-Efird from the property. Duby said police arrested her after investigating the situation and talking to the woman whose Airbnb account Lujan-Efird apparently hacked. Duby said he’s not sure how that happened. He said the woman’s credit card account was linked to the Airbnb account, which is why Lujan-Efird was able to rent Osborn’s home. Duby said the rental charge was $157.94. According to a report from Baker City Police officer Mark Powell, when he talked to Lujan-Efird she denied hacking into anyone’s Airbnb account, and that she had used her own account to rent Osborn’s home.