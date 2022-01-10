Steve McKibben was frustrated and angry and sad, and then Dennis and Maja Lefever appeared suddenly out of the dark, bearing a steak dinner.
McKibben accepted the plate, marveling that it was still hot despite the November chill and the early snow mantling the ground in the remote woods near Granite.
As he looked at the steaming steak and the mound of fried potatoes and the green beans, McKibben was about as surprised as he would have been had a pizza delivery car pulled into his elk hunting camp and disgorged a large double pepperoni.
McKibben hadn’t even felt especially hungry as he sat there, despondent, in the cab of his Ford pickup truck, formerly reliable but now come up lame.
But the savory smell got his mouth watering.
“I wolfed that meal down pretty quick,” McKibben said. “It was unbelievably delicious.”
His new friendship was even more satisfying.
A chance meeting in the woods
It had all started just that morning, Nov. 10, 2021.
A day earlier, McKibben, 53, had driven four hours or so from his home in Mosier, near The Dalles, to look for elk in the lodgepole forests near Granite.
He said he has hunted and fished and whitewater rafted all over Oregon, but had only briefly explored the country around Granite, in Grant County just beyond the Baker County border.
Driving his 1999 Ford F-250 diesel, a rig he maintains with metronomic regularity, McKibben found a spot to camp near Corrigal Springs, a few miles southwest of Granite.
On the morning of Nov. 10 he awoke to three or four inches of snow and a temperature of 19.
He hiked around, looking for elk tracks in the fresh snow, but to no avail.
McKibben decided to go for a drive, but when he turned the key his trustworthy Ford wouldn’t fire.
At all.
A warning light indicated there was water in the diesel.
McKibben said he had filled up in Ukiah, about 50 miles from Granite.
He let the glow plugs get fully hot and tried again.
The engine wouldn’t start.
He connected jumper cables from his secondary battery to the primary.
Again, nothing but the straining whine of the starter.
“I was definitely stranded,” McKibben said.
He started walking toward the highway, a few miles away.
He hoped to come across another hunter who could give him a ride back to his camp and possibly jumpstart his truck.
He had run the batteries down trying to get the diesel to run.
Before he reached the highway a truck pulled up.
The driver asked McKibben if he needed help.
The driver was Dennis Lefever, a corporal with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. He was off duty.
Lefever and his wife, Maja, were hunting elk too. Their camp was a mile or so from McKibben’s, on the opposite side of a ridge.
“Had Dennis not come along I would have been in a very uncomfortable place,” McKibben said.
Lefever, 49, was driving back to camp after a morning hunt when he saw McKibben.
Lefever said he didn’t spare a moment’s though about whether he should stop when he saw McKibben.
“It’s easy for people to get turned around in the woods, and I wasn’t sure if he was lost or stuck,” Lefever said. “When you see a guy walking on the road you stop to make sure they’re all right.”
McKibben wasn’t lost.
But he had a problem just the same.
He didn’t have cell service so he couldn’t call his brother, John, who lives in Pendleton.
Lefever, who has hunted in the area for many years, told McKibben to jump in.
They drove back to McKibben’s camp.
But two people working on the truck was no more effective at reviving the rig than McKibben had been alone.
Lefever drove McKibben the 15 miles or so to Sumpter to buy an additive that can remove small amounts of water from fuel.
While they were in Sumpter, McKibben asked Lefever if there was an ATM in town.
“He wanted to give me some money,” Lefever said. “I told him I’m not worried about that.”
Lefever, whose phone did have service, offered to let McKibben call his brother, who is a helicopter mechanic, and get some advice.
His brother suggested replacing some parts that weren’t available in Sumpter.
So Lefever offered to drive McKibben to Baker City, about 45 miles from the camp on Corrigal Springs Road, to buy the parts.
In Baker City they went through the same routine as before.
McKibben asked about an ATM.
Lefever shrugged off any mention of money.
The pair retraced their route to McKibben’s camp and had another go at the recalcitrant Ford, replacing the glow plug relay.
McKibben, in a letter he sent last month to Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash, lauding Lefever’s generosity, describes the effect of the new part.
“Crank and crank and crank for nothing — she just won’t start.”
About that time, Lefever got a text message from his wife. Maja Lefever was heading back to their camp but couldn’t make it up the hill in the new snow.
Lefever told McKibben he had to go help his wife.
McKibben said he would sleep that night in his truck and wait for his brother, who planned to drive from Pendleton the following day.
In his letter, McKibben writes that it was dark when Lefever drove away, “reluctantly leaving me in the truck alone.”
The camp cook makes a decision
Lefever headed back to his own camp. Once he and Maja had both their vehicles there, he started putting together dinner.
“I’m usually the camp cook,” he said.
It was the sort of simple, hearty meal typical of hunting camps.
As Lefever watched the steaks and the potatoes sizzle, creating a small halo of aromatic warmth in the cold woods on the cusp of winter, Lefever got to thinking about McKibben.
“I wasn’t sure what he had for food,” Lefever said.
What Lefever did know is that he had one more steak than he and his wife needed.
And that McKibben’s camp wasn’t far.
“We dished him up a plate,” Lefever said.
And then he and his wife headed over the hill, hurrying a bit to make sure the food stayed hot.
A surprise shines through the dark
On the other side of the hill, McKibben did have food.
He did not have a juicy steak.
Or fried potatoes.
But he wasn’t thinking about the food he had or didn’t have.
Mostly he was frustrated.
“I was pretty despondent by the end of the day,” McKibben said.
He was annoyed that his truck, so trustworthy over nearly 200,000 miles, had betrayed him.
(Albeit the blame rested not with the Ford but with the fuel.)
McKibben described his feelings in his letter to Sheriff Ash.
“So here I am sitting in my truck in the dark on top of a snow covered mountain waiting for the frustration and fatigue of the day to leave me so I can just rest.”
Then he glimpsed something bright amid the comprehensive darkness of the woods.
“All of the sudden I see the headlights,” McKibben said.
He didn’t at first recognize the rig that pulled into his camp, or the two people who got out.
Then Lefever was placing the warm plate in his hands, and introducing Maja, whom McKibben had not met.
“It was a big steak,” McKibben said. “And all of the sudden my spirits were lifted. I realized I’ve got people who are going way above and beyond to help. That really pulled me out of that funk. It was amazing.”
Actually it was even more than that.
The Lefevers didn’t linger.
Turns out they hadn’t eaten the dinner Dennis had cooked.
They chose to make their delivery first.
“That kind of generosity .... very few people I’ve run across have that. I mean I’ve met lots of nice people, but this was an exceptionally generous gesture. It was the right meal at the right time.
“And the right smile.”
The Ford finally starts
The next morning, Nov. 11, 2021, Lefever drove to meet McKibben’s brother, John, and show him the way to Steve’s camp.
John McKibben had brought another battery and a generator so Steve could plug in the pickup’s block heater.
Lefever stayed to help the brothers work on the Ford.
Finally the diesel rumbled to life.
“My relief was a palpable gasp,” Steve McKibben wrote in his letter to Sheriff Ash.
He also wrote, referring to Lefever: “Now to the man who had selflessly given 1 1/2 days of his elk hunt and more kindness, generosity and helpfulness than any man can expect. An exceptional man of enduring qualities I believe we should all do well to emulate. My respect will be heartfelt and I am truly blessed to have gotten to know him.”
Lefever said he didn’t think any more about whether to return to McKibben’s camp, to make sure he had a hot meal and that he was OK, than he did about whether to stop when he first saw the stranger striding up the lonely gravel road.
“In a situation like that you definitely want to make sure they either get up and going or get the help they need,” Lefever said. “You want to see it through.”
But he wasn’t satisfied even after he knew that McKibben’s truck was running, and that his brother was there to help if needed.
Lefever said he called McKibben a few days after their meeting in the woods, just to make sure he made it home safely. And because he wanted to talk to this man he barely knew.
“He said he felt he had made a new friend,” Lefever said. “I feel the same way.”
Lefever said he was surprised, though, when Ash showed him McKibben’s letter.
“It makes a person feel good,” Lefever said.
He downplays his own actions, saying he had only done what he would hope someone else would do if their situations were reversed.
Lefever said McKibben tried yet again to give him money, after his truck was running again.
Lefever said he told McKibben, and his brother, “just pass it forward guys, that’s pretty much all I ask.”
Both Lefever and McKibben said they plan to stay in touch.
McKibben said he will never forget Lefever’s kindness.
“To say I have a fondness for him in my heart would be an understatement, McKibben said. “I don’t think I can convey how much he helped me.”
