A-Diva Salon and Day Spa will celebrate 18 years in business during the third Thursday Wine Walk, Sept. 15.
“We’re going to have a couple drawings and a basket and just a celebration and a thank you to all of our clients that have come to us for the past 18 years,” said owner Shannon Lang-Maxwell.
The business is at 2030 Resort St.
Maxwell’s career started many years before she opened A-Diva, and her family’s involvement is longer still.
She has been a hairdresser for 26 years, and her mother, Linda, has been in the business for 50 years in Baker City.
And Maxwell’s daughter, Brooklyn, also works at A-Diva.
“We’re a three-generation family, too, which is kind of cool,” Maxwell said. “I grew up here, moved away, came back when I was in my late 20s.”
As with most businesses, COVID did close A-Diva for almost three months in the spring of 2020, and after reopening they had to stagger their appointments.
“We were under a different law, almost like medical, where we could only have so many people in the building at a time and then we even had to have masks on afterwards,” Maxwell said.
She said she was grateful that the vast majority of her clients accepted the changes, including face masks that were required for a time.
“We feel fortunate in that area,” Maxwell said.
She hopes that many customers will be able to celebrate with them so they can thank people for their continued support.
“We are the only salon that carries AVEDA products from Boise to Portland so we thank people for supporting us locally because we know they can get it online and I appreciate the business,” Maxwell said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.