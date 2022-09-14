A-Diva Salon.jpg

A-Diva Salon and Day Spa in Baker City is celebrating its 18th anniversary this week.

 Samantha O'Conner/Baker City Herald

A-Diva Salon and Day Spa will celebrate 18 years in business during the third Thursday Wine Walk, Sept. 15.

“We’re going to have a couple drawings and a basket and just a celebration and a thank you to all of our clients that have come to us for the past 18 years,” said owner Shannon Lang-Maxwell.

