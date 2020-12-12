Admirers gathered around the Community Christmas Tree look a little different this year.
They aren’t human, for one thing.
Jeff and Susan Jentzsch added to the gingerbread theme in downtown Baker City this week by installing 5-foot-tall gingerbread people in the Court Street Plaza.
The couple are the founders of Art Roamers, an organization that represents African artists, including the man who created the safari of animals that graced downtown sidewalks this summer.
In addition to posing the gingerbread creations around the Christmas tree, Jeff and Susan arranged the metal animal sculptures.
A giraffe looks to be nibbling the tree.
A hippo stands to be petted by a gingerbread girl.
All are decorated in holiday colors.
“We’re trying to make it festive,” Jeff said.
He made the gingerbread people, and Susan helped decorate the faces.
She insisted on small details, like adding eyelashes.
“We’ve had a lot of fun,” she said.
Their Art Roamers shop is located at 1902 Main St. — the entrance is on the south side of the building off Court Street Plaza.
Inside, they’ve displayed art for sale by various artists — metal sculptures, wooden carvings, handwoven baskets, jewelry, glass and more.
Nearly every display is accompanied by a photograph of the artist, and sometimes a written description.
Jeff and Susan can share the stories too because they’ve met all the artists.
“There’s always a story,” Susan said.
They will be at the shop through Sunday, Dec. 13, then return again the following weekend.
For updates, follow Art Roamers on Facebook or visit the website www.artroamers.com
