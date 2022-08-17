The Baker County Veterans Service Office recently moved a few blocks north to the Baker County Health Department building, 2200 Fourth St.
Rick Gloria, the county’s veteran service officer, officially moved into the new office on Aug. 1.
His previous location was in the lower level of the Baker County Courthouse, 1995 Third St.
He said county commissioners decided to move the veterans office into the health department because around half of the services he provides are related to medical issues.
Gloria said the new location, since it’s on the ground level, is more wheelchair accessible than the old courthouse office, where visitors had to use a steep ramp to reach the door. He said the sidewalk outside the new office has been recently repaired.
The new office is in the southern section of the Health Department building, with the door facing out toward the lawn. In addition to Gloria’s office, there’s a waiting room and a bathroom.
He said the Health Department has more parking and less traffic than the area around the courthouse.
His office is complete with memorabilia from Gloria’s time in service — he served 22 years with the Oregon Army National Guard.
But his current position, which he’s had for about eight years, is his “dream job,” he said.
Gloria said he’s actively managing about 1,500 veterans, many of which have come to see him at the office. He said it can be challenging since county veterans service is a one-man operation.
“People say, ‘Rick, you need to slow down, you’re going to burn out.’ I say, ‘What do you mean, burn out?’ ” Gloria said.
According to a 2022 report from news outlet Stacker, data from the US Census Bureau shows that roughly 15% of residents in Baker County are veterans, the highest percentage of veterans per capita out of all the counties in Oregon.
Gloria encouraged veterans who haven’t registered for their eligible benefits or those seeking service to come into the office, or call in.
“Veterans, this is your home, I’m just managing it,” he said.
For the federal fiscal year 2020, which ended Sept. 30, 2020, benefits to Baker County veterans totaled $24,451,000 — an increase of almost $2.6 million from the previous year, Gloria said.
That amount included:
• $12,710,000 in disability and pension payments.
• $11,255,000 in medical services.
Baker County commissioners decided in August 2020 to buy the Fourth Street building for $500,000 from New Directions Northwest, which formerly used the structure, built in 1970. The building is about 5,000 square feet.
The county used federal pandemic relief money for the $150,000 down payment and for much of the remodeling, which cost around $80,000.
The county is paying the remainder of the price over 10 years at 3% interest.
