If you’re strolling down the east side of Resort Street and come to Broadway, odds are you’ll find yourself pausing at the window of 2080 Resort, peering into what appears to be a thriving jungle behind a big pane of glass.

Cacti and broadleafs, vines and succulents, couches, books and mugs. The promises made in the window display of Jubilee Plants and Gathering have come to fruition with the opening of the business Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

