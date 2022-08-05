If you’re strolling down the east side of Resort Street and come to Broadway, odds are you’ll find yourself pausing at the window of 2080 Resort, peering into what appears to be a thriving jungle behind a big pane of glass.
Cacti and broadleafs, vines and succulents, couches, books and mugs. The promises made in the window display of Jubilee Plants and Gathering have come to fruition with the opening of the business Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.
“It’s as far away as Boise that you’ll find anything like this,” said owner Macey Blankenship, gesturing to the cozy seating and almost uncountable leafy features of her shop space.
“I sure hope people love them.”
Hailing from Klamath Falls originally, Macey brought her sense of Cascades green along with her family. Macey is Jubilee’s co-owner along with her husband, Derek, an optometrist at the Baker Vision Clinic.
“I’ve been staying at home raising our two boys for the past two years, but I always wanted to open a small business,” Macey said.
During a recent interview she was preparing for the grand opening, training employees and arranging the space for all potential company.
The plant side of Macey’s store will offer botanical services and will feature plant fertilizers, mite treatments and repotting.
If you’ve got a sick plant, she said, “bring it in, we’ll take a look at it.”
The cafe side will have a range of favorites — cold brew, drop coffee, French press, teas, lemonades, small confections and even flavored sweet creamer specials. While the plants are sourced from nurseries in the Pacific Northwest, she says they’ll be making their signature creamers in-house.
“We started looking into small business options, something in the wheelhouse of our abilities and interests,” Macey said.
“This spring, probably April, we really hit the gas and went for it.”
Jubilee Plants and Gathering is opening during Shrine weekend, and Macey said she hopes they’ll have a surplus of visitors in town for the football game, parade, demolition derby and other events.
“I’m getting a feel of what it’ll be like to partner with people in the community, just to make this a place where everyone feels welcome,” Macey said.
“This is a really creative space.”
She’s excited about bonding with people in the area especially, and has plans to make use of the building, which formerly housed Sweet Wife Baking, in several ways, musing that she’s considered a sliding ladder so she can add shelves of plants even further up the walls.
“In the fall we’re going to start offering monthly classes,” she said, hoping to host plant basics courses, small musical acts, local artists and eventually upgrade the kitchen as she gains regular customers.
“We had the idea that it would do good, I didn’t expect this much enthusiasm from the beginning,” Macey said.
Even before the business opened, she said her small previews were receiving lots of positive feedback as she put in the finishing touches with the help of friends.
“I love watching things grow — kids, plants, community. I wanted to make a space where all these things can grow,” she said.
Her store hours will be Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
