Anthony Lakes Outdoor Recreation Association has withdrawn its proposal to operate a visitor center in Baker City.
Anthony Lakes, along with the previous contractor, the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, had been vying for a new contract with Baker County.
County commissioners, who have the final say on awarding the contract, were slated to discuss the two proposals during a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The county’s transient lodging tax committee, which advises commissioners, reviewed the two proposals on Oct. 7 and scored them based on the criteria in the Request for Proposals the county sent out in early September.
The committee gave the Anthony Lakes proposal a score of 98 points, and the Chamber of Commerce proposal a score of 96.
Anthony Lakes general manager Peter Johnson announced the withdrawal in a letter he emailed Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 13 to county commissioners.
“We have been persistent in seeing this process through with the goal of enhancing Baker County Visitor Services to better serve our small communities,” Johnson wrote. “Unfortunately, actions and statements over the past few months and specifically this past week by Baker County and its affiliates has moved us to withdraw our proposal for Visitor Services. It has become evident that any contractual or other agreement or relationship with Baker County can only be considered a liability to ALORA and its enterprises.”
In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Johnson declined to cite any specific actions or statements he referenced in his letter.
“We were 100 percent in until just a couple days ago,” he said.
Johnson said that although he “sees a lot of potential with the visitor center contract” and is confident that Anthony Lakes Outdoor Recreation Association would be able to accomplish all the tasks it laid out in its proposal, he is concerned about “everyone working together to promote Baker County tourism and our small businesses.”
Johnson declined to be more specific.
He said he has offered the assistance of Anthony Lakes employees to the Chamber of Commerce.
“We want to do everything we can to help them,” Johnson said. “I’m not saying they need us to, but I want to have an open line of communication.”
A copy of Johnson’s letter to county commissioners is available at www.bakercityherald.com.
County commissioner Mark Bennett said that although he can only speak for himself and not for the two other commissioners, Bruce Nichols and chairman Bill Harvey, he sees no reason, considering the lodging tax committee’s scoring, not to move forward and award the contract to the Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.