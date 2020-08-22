Yellow and blue rectangles accent the gray floor panels in the newly renovated classrooms on the ground floor of the former North Baker School building at 2725 Seventh St.
The Baker School Board and District administrative staff toured the building earlier this month to take a look at the work as it continues. Classes are scheduled to open in the new Baker Early Learning Center on Oct. 5.
Katie Lamb, the Baker School Board’s vice chair, who has been part of the effort to establish the Center over the past two years, was emotional as she got to see the progress.
“I was trying not to tear up going in there,” she said Thursday.
Lamb, who has a degree in early childhood education, worked with school administrators and other community partners to investigate the possibility of establishing an early learning center in the community.
The group at times brought together more than 30 people from throughout the state and region.
“I’m just really excited for this,” Lamb said. “To start at the ground level and see it come to fruition is really exciting.”
Part of the group’s research included visiting centers in other communities such as Pendleton, Boardman and the Earl Boyles Elementary School in Portland.
“This will be a great asset in the community along with our community partners for the young families in our town,” Lamb said.
Along with providing preschool and kindergarten classes in one location, the Baker Center will be a one-stop shop for other family services.
“Families will go in with their infants and have touchstones in the building until they finish kindergarten, all in one location,” Lamb said.
She saw firsthand in visits to other centers how the staff built relationships with families.
“You really develop that community feeling with families and more family involvement,” she said.
Lamb credited Baker Superintendent Mark Witty and his administrative staff for promoting the need for developing an early learning center.
“Mark has a good understanding of how important it is to serve our youngest learners,” Lamb said.
Building positive relationships with community partners and success in securing grant funding for the project also helped the Center become a reality, she said.
Witty said in an interview Friday that the project would not have been successful without the widespread collaborative effort.
Nevertheless, he says he always believed the Center would become a reality.
“At the core of me I’m fairly optimistic,” Witty said. “Especially when you know you’re heading in the right direction that is good for the community and young families.
“I knew if we applied our energy and kept pulling, we’d find a way to get it done,” he said.
Angela Lattin, who will direct the Baker Early Learning Center, said partners who will be included in programs are the Department of Human Services, Advantage Dental, Building Healthy Families and Head Start.
“We’re talking with others who would be a good fit for young families,” she said. “Some will rent space and some will come in to offer services.”
Cassie Hibbert, project manager with the Wenaha Group, which has an office in Pendleton, led the Aug. 13 tour along with Lattin and Josh Rohner of Sid Johnson & Co.
Rohner is a grandson of the namesake of the longtime family owned Baker City construction business, which was hired as the general contractor on the project.
A 1995 Baker High School graduate, Rohner said he spent his K-5 years at North Baker Elementary School, and many other family members also spent part of their childhoods in the building.
The total cost of the project is $2.3 million. Grant funding totals $200,000. Other money to help pay for the project includes $1.8 million from the state Student Investment Act; a District contribution of $96,158; and $80,000 from the state Preschool Promise fund.
The original three-story North Baker tuff stone construction, which dates to 1909, had a new section added to its north side in the 1950s. A wing was added to the south end of the building in the 1970s.
In its reincarnation as the Baker Early Learning Center, the ground floor of the building’s north end will house four Head Start classrooms of 20 students each. The funding to expand the Head Start program at the new Center comes through the state Department of Education’s Oregon Preschool Promise Program, said Robert Kleng, director of Eastern Oregon University Head Start, which serves Baker and Union counties.
Kleng said the Preschool Promise funding allowed the Baker Head Start program to increase its numbers from 60 preschool slots to 95. Eighty of those students will move to the refurbished classrooms in the North Baker building.
The remaining 15 slots will be for 3-year-olds who will remain at the Baker Head Start Center at 1927 16th St. Future plans call for developing a blended care center for children from birth to age 3 in that building, Kleng said.
Meals will be prepared at the Head Start school and delivered to the North Baker building where the preschoolers will be served family-style meals as is the tradition in Head Start classrooms, he said.
Five classrooms at the south end of the building have been remodeled as kindergarten classrooms.
When school starts Sept. 8, kindergartners, along with Baker students at all other grades, will be taking classes remotely rather than in their classrooms due to the coronavirus pandemic.
When in-person classes resume, meals for kindergartners will be prepared at Baker High School, a few blocks to the north, and driven to North Baker. The kindergartners also will eat together in a family-style setting in their classrooms, Lattin said.
She hopes preschoolers, unlike older students, will be able start their year with in-person sessions when their classrooms open Oct. 5.
The Baker School District closed the North Baker School in 2009 as part of cost-cutting measure when state funding for schools was reduced because of the economic recession.
Since then the building has provided space for a variety of uses. It has housed the Baker Web Academy and Baker Early College, which moved earlier this year to the former Ellingson Lumber Co. office building at 3000 Broadway St.
The North Baker Education Center, as it has been known in recent times, also has been home to Building Healthy Families, Marla’s Mall, and in past years has provided space for summer programs.
Eagle Cap Innovative High School classes and the District’s alternative school program will continue to operate on the third floor of the building. Students in those programs will enter the building from the west side by buzzing in to communicate with their teachers, who will let them in as needed.
The other entry will be via the east side of the building at the school’s traditional front door, which will also include new safety and security measures.
Students in Baker Technical Institute’s Culinary Arts program also will continue to use the former school cafeteria, which is getting upgrades as well. Those students will be admitted by their teacher during class periods.
Marla’s Mall, which provides free clothing and other necessities to community residents, will be relocated to a new yet-to-be-determined site, Witty said.
Community partners will have their offices on the second floor, which had housed the Web Academy and Baker Early College. Future plans also include hiring a private child care provider to be housed on the ground level, Lattin said.
In addition to the changes that can be seen, such as the new flooring, new windows and new cabinets, other necessary, but less obvious, work is taking place. That includes asbestos abatement throughout the building and electrical, plumbing and fire alarm upgrades.
The Board also got the chance to see the improvements that are taking place outside on the school grounds.
A parking lot is under construction on the west side of the property where parents will park to deliver their children to the learning center.
Basketball hoops moved from that area will be placed in a former parking lot on the north end of the building for use by neighborhood children. And the District is working with Head Start to provide an all-inclusive playground in a fenced playground area on the property.
“It’s nice to see the building rehabilitated,” Witty said. “I’m just thrilled to death that everything came together. This will be an asset for the community.”
A formal grand opening is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Lattin said.
“It will be in-person to the extent possible, depending on COVID guidelines,” she said.
A family activity designed as a drive-thru event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 10. More details will be announced later.
