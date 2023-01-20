Cheyenne Christensen’s soothing voice leads her class through a flow of yoga poses, but not all are listening.
Woody, for instance, is much more interested in crouching and then leaping to chase a yellow ball around the floor, eliciting giggles from those stretching on the yoga mats.
On Sunday, Jan. 15, the animal rescue group Best Friends of Baker partnered with Wild Lotus Wellness studio for Paws and Poses — an hour of yoga with the addition of adoptable cats who roamed the room.
Donations for the event were given to Best Friends and, if anyone took a fancy to a feline, adoption paperwork was available.
“If they come say hello, you can stop and pet them,” Desiree Macy, owner of the studio, said before the yoga session got started.
Summer Matthews took full advantage of the roaming cats — she even managed a few poses while cuddling Chrissy, a gray and white kitten who was quite friendly compared to a few others, who opted to stay in the carrier the entire time.
Woody, who zoomed after the fluffy yellow ball and slid across the slick floor over and over again, was not shy.
Best Friends rescues dogs and cats in Baker County. Animals are placed in foster care until an adoptive family is found, but a shortage of foster homes requires the group to house cats at the Rescued Treasures resale shop, located at 2950 Church St. (this is just west of 10th Street, near the railroad tracks).
Each year, Best Friends rescues about 200 cats, and in summer the group is “inundated with kittens,” said volunteer Quincy Martin.
One adult cat can have up to three litters a year.
“We have a very long kitten season here — at least March through November,” said Megan Kendall, who also volunteers with Best Friends.
And once those kittens start showing up this spring, Best Friends will partner with Wild Lotus for another Paws and Poses event, probably in early April. Both Best Friends and Wild Lotus will advertise the event on their Facebook pages.
Best Friends has limited homes and space for animals, and volunteers work with a network of rescue organizations to place dogs and cats. Once a month, they transport cats to the Oregon Humane Society in Portland.
“They import from rural places where it’s hard to adopt,” Martin said.
More foster homes are needed in Baker County, and Best Friends covers the cost of veterinary care, litter boxes and food. For more information about fostering or adopting, visit the website bestfriendsofbaker.org, call 541-519-7387 or email bestfriendsofbaker@yahoo.com.
The Rescued Treasures resale shop, 2950 Church St., is open Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop accepts donations of good quality items, as well as monetary donations to help purchase pet care supplies.
