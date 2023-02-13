The present, and potentially the future, of Baker High School cheerleading squad entertained the crowd Friday evening, Feb. 10 in the BHS gym as the Baker basketball teams took on Ontario for the league finale.
A group of elementary school cheerleaders joined their high school counterparts for a special performance as part of cheer coach Kendra Gonzales’ campaign to connect more local kids to cheerleading.
Cheerleading combines gymnastics, choreography and showmanship.
Gonzales, who is assisted by volunteer coach Misty Anderson, said that although many girls have natural talent, the lack of cheerleading programs at lower grade levels means she effectively starts each year at BHS with a nearly clean state.
But all the girls who turn out have a chance to show their team spirit and encourage Baker fans to support the home team.
“We make no team cuts, but we had 23 (at the start of the school year) and it dwindled down,” Gonzales said.
She said some girls will return to cheerleading after participating in a different sport during a particular season.
This year’s Bulldog cheer squad was bolstered by four exchange students attending BHS through the Baker School District’s Oregon International School program.
Three are from Italy, and one, Soffiiah Hryhir, from Ukraine.
“It’s a new experience,” Hryhir said. “It was a dream to taste the American student life.”
She said cheerleading complements her background as a gymnast in her home country, a sport that the Oregon School Activities Association doesn’t offer.
For many exchange students, the very concept of high school sports being connected with their school is completely new.
“We don’t have school sports,” said Giulia Orsino, a senior from Italy who is a Baker cheerleader. “Sports are completely outside of school. We have clubs where you have to pay, where they let you play sports.”
Others agreed, in a moment of mixed laughter, that they’d admired the cheerleading they’d seen in American movies.
While most of Baker’s basketball games are broadcast online, giving exchange students’ parents a chance to see their daughters perform, watching the games live is a challenge due to the time differences.
Except for Martina Falzetti, whose parents flew from Italy to watch her cheer in December.
Gonzales, who grew up in John Day and was a cheerleader in high school, has coached cheerleading for 13 years.
She moved to Baker City in 2019 after her husband, Buell Gonzales Jr., was hired as the Baker School District’s athletic director that summer.
Kendra Gonzales said she began as a coach when her husband was coaching basketball and a mother, whose daughter wanted to be a cheerleader, started a program.
“So I started helping her,” Gonzales said.
One wall of the team’s practice room at BHS is covered in team photos, while the other has mirrors, akin to a dance studio, reflecting the choreography that is integral to the sport.
Gonzales would like to see the BHS cheerleading program expand beyond the traditional performances during games.
Although there is no competitive circuit locally, the OSAA does have a state competition, which took place this past weekend.
Gonzales thinks there’s quite a future for the sport, and that students from relatively small schools, such as Baker, could potentially land college scholarships to continue the sport after graduation.
When asked what the team might do if they simply had additional funding, cheerleaders said they’d like to acquire new practice mats.
Although they’ve used wrestling mats, that’s not a great option, Gonzales said.
The lack of bounce aside, the girls weren’t enthused by the lingering aroma left by sweaty wrestlers.
For those interested in joining the BHS cheer squad, the team says there’s some pressure when you’re among them, but the bonds between cheerleaders, the learning experiences and the quality coaching make it all worthwhile.
“It’s a different kind of sport, keeping up appearance, energy and getting into the crowd with unspoken expectations, it’s a responsibility,” junior Cheyanne McQuiston said.
