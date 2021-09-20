A little late summer snow still clung to the Wallowa Mountains on Monday morning, Sept. 20 in this view from Baker City that takes in the Baker Tower, at right, and Baker City Hall, left.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
The clouds parted only briefly during an autumnal weekend in Baker County, but they revealed a sight not seen on the peaks of the Elkhorn and Wallowa mountains since spring.
New snow.
It was just a dusting, and on the Elkhorns, at least, the sight was about as ephemeral as the retreat of the cloak of clouds.
But the view confirmed, along with the chilly temperatures and widespread rain, that summer is nearly over.
The season’s final weekend was a preview of fall.
The high temperature at the Baker City Airport on Sunday, Sept. 19 was 58 degrees. It was the coolest day at the airport in almost four months. The last time the high temperature was lower was May 22, when it topped out at 53 degrees.
The average high temperature for Sept. 19 is 72 degrees.
On Friday morning, Sept. 17, the temperature dipped to 25 at the airport, the chilliest since April 21, when the low was 20.
Rain — and snow at the highest elevations — arrived Saturday morning along with a cold front that caused temperatures to tumble. And possibly other things tumbled about, propelled by the gusty northwest wind.
The heaviest precipitation was mainly confined to the mountains.
The Baker City Airport recorded 0.18 of an inch of rain on Saturday, and 0.01 on Sunday.
As is typical when one season gives way to the next, the weather will continue to fluctuate.
The National Weather Service is forecasting summer-like conditions for the season’s final two days and continuing into the first weekend of autumn.
The forecast calls for sunny and dry weather, with temperatures rising into the low 80s for late in the week and into the weekend.
