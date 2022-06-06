Hats and spirits flew high on Saturday, June 4, for Baker High School’s first unrestricted commencement since 2019.
Due to a rainy forecast, the ceremony was moved from its traditional venue in Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium into the BHS gymnasium.
The Class of 2022 donned robes and mortarboard in the Bulldogs’ purple and gold regalia and filed in for the conclusion of 13 years of schools, teachers and ambitions.
Seniors Alanda Torres and Dakota Ballou sang the national anthem to begin the 2 p.m. ceremony.
BHS Principal Skye Flanagan then addressed the crowd, noting the challenges the graduates had confronted, with three of their four high school years affected by the pandemic.
“High school wasn’t meant to be done the way these young adults had to do it,” Flanagan said. “Nonetheless they all endured, and they sit here today as a testament to the perseverance and the fortitude that it took to be the ones, who will one day look back, smile, and talk about the COVID years they endured.”
When this year’s graduates were sophomores, spring term classes were all online. The Class of 2020 had a drive-thru graduation followed by a vehicle procession through town.
For the Class of 2022’s junior year, they attended classes online for much of the year, returning to a regular in-person schedule in April 2021. The Class of 2021 had commencement in Bulldog Memorial Stadium, but with limits on attendance.
The Class of 2022’s senior year was much closer to normal, with in-person classes throughout and culminating in a regular graduation, albeit in the gym rather than the football field.
Graduates chose BHS language arts teacher Joe Wilson to give the commencement address.
Wilson, who held his infant daughter during his speech, told graduates that “the greatest lie is that someday you lose control of your life. And the greatest truth comes from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, as the old man gives advice to his son and says ‘Ultimately, to thine own self, be true.’ ”
Salutatorian Megan Hurley noted that the Class of 2022 has been the smallest class in the school district “pretty much every year starting in elementary school.”
“Now, this means a lot of things,” Hurley said. “For one, it means that we had to work together to stand out and be louder and more spirited than the rest of the classes. Which, hey guys, we did get the spirit award this year! It also means that for better or for worse, this eclectic group of humans got to be pretty close to one another pretty fast. We support each other. We all supported Abbey Benson when Silas Carter chipped her tooth with a chair in third grade. We stick together. Nobody ever snitched out the person who threw an eraser at a substitute teacher in sixth grade reading groups. And we laugh together. Like, when Savannah Brown hit someone’s car in the student parking lot only six days after she got her license! Now that’s just impressive! Above all, it means we really freaking love each other.
As a class, we have basked in the chaos, came in and totally conquered the institution of public education, and this year we nailed the craziness once again,” Hurley said. “I think all of this is a testament to our unrelenting awesomeness. And as The Dude Jeffrey Lebowski once said, ‘Life goes on, man.’ ”
Hurley’s address was followed by remarks from each of the four valedictorians, Caitlin Lien, Sarah Plummer, Phoebe Wise and Emma Baeth.
Caitlin Lien
Lien talked about watching her sister, Carson, graduate four years ago.
Caitlin said that she was inspired by the valedictorian’s speech that year.
“From that moment I decided I would dedicate myself to my education to earn the same honor when I would graduate in 2022,” she said. “Well, it is now 2022 and looking back I realize how difficult it was to achieve this honor, how much effort I put into achieving this moment. The tears and the frustration will never be forgotten but my achievement of standing up here today is proof that I saw what I wanted and I worked every day to achieve it.
“So to any incoming freshman in the stands you are capable of achieving anything you put your mind to,” Lien said. “Now is the time to figure who you are so the best advice I can give you is slow down, smell the roses, take breath, and find joy in all the little moments because those moments will be the ones you remember in 10 years from now.”
Sarah Plummer
Plummer thanked the “teachers, coaches, and mentors who inspired me, and especially to my most committed supporters: my family.”
“Graduation is the successful end of a journey filled with amazing memories,” Plummer said. “Whether it was the catchy “Start strong, be strong, stay strong, finish strong” wording painted on the walls or the celebratory walk our class took around the elementary schools yesterday, it is clear that we have been striving to reach some sort of ending.
“As graduation drew closer, I realized that all this talk about endings didn’t show the full picture. As we celebrated each milestone, while there were the emotions of a chapter drawing to an end, there was an overpowering sentiment of excitement. Even as we celebrated the closing of the past four years, each of us looked ahead with anticipation.
“The success we celebrate today is not a finish line that we have reached, but the beginning of a life we cannot yet imagine. We are not only being recognized for the accomplishments we have attained, but, more importantly, the ability we have to determine our futures.”
Plummer described the seniors’ visit on Friday, June 3 to schools throughout the district, where, clad in their caps and gowns, they were greeted by the younger students.
“The students told us a lot of things. I heard “good job!” and “congratulations!” more times than I can count, but the message that I found most touching was just a small sign held quietly by one of the students. As we celebrate our successful commencement into the next chapter of our lives, I will leave you with that sign’s simple message: Good luck!”
Phoebe Wise
“I’ve lived in Baker City for most of my life,” Wise said. “As I’m standing here, looking at this sea of purple robes, I see friends I was too young to remember meeting, many I met in middle school, some of which became my best friends in high school, and even a few that I met in the past year. I see friends I made in FBLA, or mock trial, soccer, tennis, swimming, and leadership. I see artists and athletes and scholars. But what I really see is a room full of people who not only can do something amazing, but who will. I know this sounds corny, but I really mean it when I say I’ve always seen our class as full of people with the potential to do great things in the future.”
Wise talked about how she has changed over the past several years, becoming more confident in herself.
“When I met most of you in seventh grade I was a very different person than I am now. I was extremely shy and quiet, I really preferred to stand on the outskirts of a conversation and listen rather than speak, even when I was with my friends. At the same time, I started to join clubs and get more involved in the school. Over time, I started to try new things, which eventually included some public speaking. Now, being the shy person I was, you can probably guess that that was a bit outside of my comfort zone. But, slowly, and I’m not sure about the science behind this but hey, it worked, I started to gain confidence in myself and my ability to speak to others. Eventually, this confidence carried over to my day-to-day life and I started talking to new people and making friends who, now, I don’t know what I would do without. In the end, I’ve become an overall better version of myself than I really ever thought was possible, all because I kept making the choice to step outside of my comfort zone.
“As we go on to this next chapter of our lives I want you to remember that I see the potential in all of you, and I want to encourage you to step outside of your comfort zone and try new things until you, and the rest of the world, can see it too.”
Emma Baeth
Baeth talked about the many unexpected challenges she and her classmates had to deal with during their four years at BHS.
“In the famous words of Forrest Gump, “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.” And boy was that true for the class of 2022: our box of chocolate included a global pandemic, seven different principals, the life of online school, and yes, our single pep night win.
“That being said, if I had to choose one characteristic to represent our class, it would undoubtedly be perseverance. Every single one of us was forced to persevere to get to this very spot, to overcome our own set of unique challenges, and now, here we are, wearing these purple gowns. And for that, we all should be proud. You see, very few graduates have dealt with the challenges we have faced and overcame.
“We rose. We stood up. We chose to care and support each other. When a friend couldn’t stand up on their own, you reached out, took their hand, and lifted them up. These experiences, however testing they may have been, have made us stronger, braver, and ready to take on anything the world throws at us.”
Following speeches and the awarding of diplomas, the Class of 2022 took their cue from Flanagan and threw their mortarboards high in the air to the booms of confetti cannons and the cheering of loved ones.
