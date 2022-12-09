Charles Risley III of Baker City was presented with this recognition from the Lone Pine Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Risley, a Korean War veteran, donated money to purchase 400 wreaths for each veterans’ grave at Mount Hope Cemetery for the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Volunteers with the national organization "Wreaths Across America" placed almost 8,000 holiday wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in 2020.
Don Treeger/The Republican (Massachusetts), File
Wreaths Across America at Fort Logan National Cemetery Colorado.
When the Daughters of the American Revolution decided to bring Wreaths Across America to Baker City, Betty Milliman couldn’t help but worry.
“One of my biggest fears was what if we didn’t get enough for every veteran?” said Milliman, regent of the DAR Lone Pine Tree chapter.
“I was fretting over that something fierce.”
The chapter’s goal was to raise funds to purchase 400 wreaths, which would ensure one for every grave in the veterans section at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Each wreath is $15.
But then she got a phone call from Charles Risley III, a Korean War veteran.
“This gentleman gave me a check to cover all 400 wreaths,” Milliman said on Nov. 28, when she met with Risley at the VFW in Baker City.
“I wanted to do something to help as many veterans as I could before I pass away. I’m no spring chicken,” Risley, 81, said with a smile. “I felt it was something I had to do.”
Risley has lived in Baker City since 1962, when he moved here to work on the Air Force radar base near Dooley Mountain.
“I was in charge of maintenance on everything,” he said.
He worked on the base for 2 1/2 years. The base was closed in 1968 after improvements in radar made it obsolete.
“I loved Baker, and stayed here,” Risley said.
The ceremony
Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and veterans cemeteries in all 50 states.
It started in 1992, and in 2020 nearly 1.8 million wreaths were placed at more than 2,500 participating locations.
This year’s event is Saturday, Dec. 17.
The DAR will begin a ceremony at Mount Hope Cemetery at 9 a.m. that day.
Then, Milliman said those gathered will help distribute 463 wreaths by placing one against the headstone, then saying the veteran’s name out loud.
The community is invited to attend the ceremony, and volunteers are welcome to distribute the wreaths.
Milliman would especially like to see youth attend and participate in the ceremony.
“A big part of the reason for doing this is to teach our youth the importance of each and every veteran,” she said. “To honor our beloved veterans and teach about their sacrifices for each and every American, and hopefully instill a bit of patriotism.”
