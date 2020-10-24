A chill wind gusts, and Jeffrey Pettingill’s grin turns into a grimace.
Here he is, surrounded by the enemy on a ridge in the sprawling rangelands about 17 miles east of Baker City, and his best weapon has been rendered useless by a persistent autumn zephyr.
The Bell Jet Ranger 206 helicopter sits just a few feet away.
The blue-and-silver chopper is loaded with ammunition.
The sun shines brightly late on Thursday morning, albeit with little warmth one day after a cold front rushed through, and the visibility from this ridge, about 2 miles south of Love Reservoir, could be measured in tens of miles.
But pilot Joshua Charvet can only join Pettingill in milling around, their boots puffing dust in this year of drought.
Their adversaries are a pair of invasive grass species — cheatgrass and medusahead.
Pettingill, the weed control supervisor for Baker County, secured $20,000 from the Lottery-funded Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board to hire Charvet’s employer, Wilbur-Ellis Inc., to spread by helicopter about 19,500 pounds of a granular herbicide on 1,500 acres of private land distributed among four property owners.
Although Charvet’s target is that duo of annual grasses — weeds, in Pettingill’s view — the overall goal is broader.
The ultimate beneficiaries, he said, are sage grouse.
This is sage grouse habitat, and Pettingill said the grasses can outcompete not only the sagebrush that lent the bird its name, but also native grasses and other plants that the grouse depend on for food.
Adult sage grouse rely solely on sagebrush for food during the winter, he said.
During the spring, sage grouse chicks not only eat native grasses and forbs (wildflowers), but those plants are habitat for insects that are a vital source of protein for growing chicks, Pettingill said.
Sage grouse populations have declined over the past couple of decades in Baker County and in some other parts of its range in several western states. Environmental groups have petitioned the federal government to list the chicken-size bird as threatened or endangered, but so far the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has declined to do so.
Both cheatgrass, which is also known as downy brome, and medusahead can greatly reduce the value of rangeland both for cattle grazing and as habitat for sage grouse and other wildlife. Neither is very palatable for cattle.
But Pettingill said medusahead is the more malevolent of the duo.
That’s due largely to its higher silica content compared with cheatgrass. This attribute means medusahead doesn’t break down as much over time, and in a few years it tends to form dense, thatch-like mats that, as Pettingill bluntly puts it, “will destroy the range.”
Those layers of desiccated medusahead not only prevent native bunchgrasses such as Idaho fescue from thriving, but they also serve as fuel for range fires.
The sequence, Pettingill said, is insidious — fire exposes the soil, and annual species such as cheatgrass and medusahead, which germinate and go to seed earlier than most native plants, are better suited to colonize the recently scorched ground.
A lightning-sparked blaze burned about 12,500 acres in this area, including the saddle where Charvet set down the helicopter, in August 2012.
The flames killed much of the sagebrush, Pettingill said.
He gestures to a south-facing hillside nearby where a few clumps of sagebrush grow, dusky gray against the lighter, tawny brown backdrop of medusahead and cheatgrass.
Improving the range
Bob Harrell Jr. of Harrell Hereford Ranch in Baker Valley is one of the four landowners in this campaign.
He said medusahead has been spreading gradually over the past several years, particularly on south slopes like the one Pettingill pointed to.
“It makes such a mat that stuff can’t grow through it,” Harrell said. “It chokes the (native) grass completely out.”
Harrell said he has tried to thwart medusahead by spraying herbicide and by adjusting cattle grazing schedules.
But controlling invasive species from the ground is a daunting task, he said — especially when that ground, as is the case on his and the adjacent properties, is a series of ridges and draws.
“This isn’t a flat field in the valley,” Harrell said. “To drive a tank sprayer would be dangerous. You can do big swathes with an aircraft.”
About a 60-foot wide path, in fact, with each pass of the helicopter, Charvet said.
The Bell Jet Ranger carries an herbicide storage tank on each side, each with a capacity of 400 pounds of herbicide.
Charvet, who has been flying helicopters since 2012, said the product, called Open Range, is applied at a rate of 13 pounds per acre.
He said he flies about 20 feet above the ground when dropping the herbicide.
Pettingill said the granular product is more effective in this case than liquid herbicides because the granules are more likely to penetrate the mats of medusahead and reach the soil. The product doesn’t work if it doesn’t reach the ground.
Rain actually helps push the granular herbicide through the vegetation, he said, whereas it only dilutes liquid herbicide that clings to grass and shrubs, reducing its effectiveness.
Charvet said he can’t spread the herbicide if the wind speed exceeds about 7 mph. He covered about 60 acres Thursday morning before the breeze freshened. He wasn’t able to fly the rest of the day.
The next steps
Once the herbicide has been applied, the four landowners will try to reseed the area with native grasses and forbs as soon as possible, Pettingill said.
Ideally that seeding, which will also be done by helicopter, will happen before Thanksgiving, he said.
The herbicide targets medusahead and cheatgrass but it won’t harm either existing desirable plants, including sagebrush and Idaho fescue, or the seeds, which won’t germinate until the soil warms next spring, Pettingill said.
By then the herbicide will have dissipated from the soil, he said.
Pettingill said there are no plans to seed sagebrush, because it should spread naturally once the medusahead and cheatgrass have been thinned.
Pettingill said he will apply for additional money from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board to continue the campaign against medusahead and cheatgrass in the Keating area and along the Powder River between Thief Valley Reservoir downriver to the Medical Springs Highway. He hopes to start that project next year.
The three other property owners involved in this fall’s project are Larry Wogman, Gary Bloomer and Tim Heater.
