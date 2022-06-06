An opportunity to fix up trails in Eastern Oregon and be pampered back at camp is coming up later this month thanks to a partnership between Go Wild: American Adventures and the Wallowa Mountain Hells Canyon Trail Association.
The “all-inclusive trail work vacation” is set for June 17-19 on the Western Rim Trail above Hells Canyon.
“It’s one of the early season options — and a trail that needs work,” said Sizer, who owns Go Wild.
The trail is also part of the Blue Mountain Trail, a 530-mile route in Eastern Oregon.
Sizer said the idea for this trip came from a conversation about “regenerative tourism.”
“It’s a give-back mindset to tourism,” Sizer said.
It is the first such trip Go Wild has offered.
“This is our pilot program,” he said.
The cost is $450, which includes gear, meals, transportation, live music, and pre- and post-parties.
“You’ll show up with a tent set up, a cot, a pad on your cot, and a cocktail waiting for you,” he said.
The only specific supplies to bring are boots, good work gloves, and lunch snacks.
The camping experience, Sizer said, could be described as “glamping” — glamorous camping.
“The cooking will be a highlight — that’s what Go Wild is known for,” he said. “We’re taking the modern culinary craft movement to the backcountry.”
The group will leave Baker City at 8 a.m. Friday, June 17. This day includes trail work in the afternoon, then cocktail hour and a campfire dinner.
The main work day is Saturday, June 18. Sizer said maintenance will include cutting small trees out of the trail, trimming back bushes and clearing rocks.
“The point is to get folks out and have a good time,” Sizer said. “We can find something for anyone to do.”
And it’s OK to enjoy the view.
“Take breaks, enjoy the scenery, have fun doing trail work,” he said.
Sunday, June 19, includes breakfast, cleaning up camp, and an after-party.
For more information, or to register, go to www.gowildusa.com/volunteervacations.
Trail work
The trail work will be facilitated by members of the Wallowa Mountain Hells Canyon Trail Association, which started in 2017.
“Our mission is to help the Forest Service maintain the trails,” said Mike Hansen, executive director.
The association works with the Forest Service to identify “deferred maintenance trails.”
“Those are the ones they haven’t gotten to in three years or more,” Hansen said.
So far, he said the group has worked on about eight projects since March in the Hells Canyon area.
The Go Wild excursion will continue work they’ve already started.
“Any help his group can give us is really welcome,” Hansen said.
He said the association has members from Wallowa, Union and Baker counties. Membership is $20 per person, $30 per family, or $10 for students.
Some projects take just a day, and may include a yearly check on a familiar trail.
“Some members have a favorite trail they do every year,” he said.
Multiple days are required to access the backcountry.
“It takes a day of hiking for some of them,” Hansen said.
To learn more about the association, visit the website at www.wmhcta.org.
