RICHLAND — Sara Artley is bringing a taste of the world to Richland, one meal at a time.
She and her husband, Jeff, opened Sara’s Richland Cafe on Sept. 4, 2020.
Prior to that, the couple managed Cornucopia Lodge, in the Wallowa Mountains north of Halfway.
At her cafe in Richland, about 41 miles east of Baker City via Highway 86, Sara wanted to incorporate special events that introduced unique flavors to the local community.
“That was one of our first ideas,” she said.
The cafe’s first international dinner was in October 2020.
It went on hiatus when the cafe was shut down in the winter of 2020, but returned in February 2021.
The Artleys offer an international dinner on the second Friday of each month.
Featured meals have included Basque, Irish, Amish and Russian.
“Sometimes it’s what I feel like, or what someone suggests,” Sara said. “We want to give people an opportunity to open their horizons. We have one or two dishes they definitely have never tried before.”
On Friday, Jan. 14, she and Riata Brown were busy preparing the meal for Basque night.
Brown, who grew up in Elko, Nevada, is familiar with the Basque culture and food — including beef tongue, which she prepared that morning.
This dish, she said, tastes good if prepared well — she pressure cooked it first, peeled and sliced the meat, then slow cooked it in a red wine sauce.
The other dishes were Basque soup and Basque salad, flat-grilled rib steak, Basque beans, green beans, flan and Basque rice pudding.
“She’s amazing. She can do anything,” Sara said of Brown’s cooking.
Food for the international dinners is made from scratch.
“I really try to stay true to what they would make,” Sara said.
There’s been one exception — she did order scrapple fresh from Pennsylvania for the Amish dinner.
(Scrapple is a special Amish food made from pork scraps and spices.)
The Amish dinner also featured chicken and waffles and shoo-fly pie.
For Russian night, Sara made a bird’s milk cake.
“Jeff said it was the best I’ve ever done,” Sara said.
“It was,” Jeff said, popping into the cafe’s dining room.
For each international dinner, Sara decorates the dining room in a style of the featured country or culture and provides an informational sheet with tidbits about the food or area’s history.
“We try to feed your mind and your body,” she said.
Reservations are required for these once-a-month experiences, and prices vary. She offers two seatings, and has filled up every time.
“Our community has been very supportive,” she said.
Prior to each featured night, she posts the menu on the cafe’s board and on the Facebook page.
She’d like to bring in guest chefs for future international nights, especially meals with an Asian influence.
To inquire about the next international dinner, or make a reservation, call 541-893-6167.
Friday night dinners
On the other three Friday nights of the month Sara stays open until 7 p.m. and offers special meals.
Reservations for these non-international nights are recommended, but not required.
These meals are also posted on the cafe’s Facebook page.
Sara’s Richland Cafe is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
And expect a greeter at the door — the Artley’s border collie, Miss Pickett, loves playing fetch. She even has her own Instagram page: @MissPickettPup.
