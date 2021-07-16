Kim Anderson wants to pick a ripe tomato or pull a carrot any time of year, and she’s using the insulating power of the earth to make it happen.
Anderson’s greenhouse looks like it sunk into the ground, but the design is based on one she’s studied for a while.
“I researched it for 10 years before I did it,” she said.
She discovered that this concept is used in the Andes Mountains.
“They dig into the side of the mountain,” she said.
Without a mountain in her backyard, Anderson went down instead.
The structure, which measures 12 feet by 10 feet, is sunken five feet below ground level. The north wall is painted black to absorb heat, and the roof slants toward the south for sun exposure. A clear polycarbonate roof lets in light.
Too much light, sometimes — Anderson covered the top with shade cloth to counteract the recent hot weather. The thermometer, which she resets each day, registered a high temperature of 106 degrees from the day before. A solar attic fan also helps remove some of the hot air.
This warmth works well in the winter, though.
“It heats up enough that the snow just slides off,” she said.
This is the second year for her greenhouse, and she’s still experimenting with crops.
Last winter, she had tomatoes until January, but her carrots didn’t do so well.
This year, she’ll adjust the schedule and sow carrot seeds a bit later to see how it works.
“I’m still learning — it’s all a learning process,” she said.
Anderson’s goal is to grow the fixings for a salad — lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots.
“If I can get those all winter long, perfect,” she said.
The greenhouse interior is lined with shelves for potting plants and nurturing seedlings for her outside garden. Below the shelves are metal tubs filled with soil where she will grow the winter crops.
Last winter, Anderson overwintered geraniums in the greenhouse for a welcome burst of color.
“They bloomed all winter,” she said. “It was just awesome.”
She plans to grow herbs, too, and has three healthy rosemary plants soaking up the summer sunshine.
Even when the sun is weak in the winter, Anderson said the greenhouse is an appealing place to spend time.
“It’s nice to come out in the winter and plan or plant. And smell the rosemary,” she said.
And although she’s gardened for at least 20 years, and completed the Master Gardener course through the Oregon State Extension Service, Anderson said every growing season is different.
“It’s always trial and error,” she said.
But when those seed catalogs arrive in the middle of winter, she starts looking ahead to the warmer days and planning what else she might try to grow.
“Those seed catalogs get you,” she said with a smile.
