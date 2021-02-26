Another eight crimes related to the sexual abuse of a Baker County child have been added to a list of 30 others a Baker City man originally was charged with in December 2019.
The Baker County Sheriff’s Department cited Bill David Gonyer, 74, on a warrant charging him with the original 30 crimes and the eight new ones on Friday, Feb. 19, at a motel in Baker City where he is being held because of health issues.
The new crimes include four counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and four counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. Those charges are related to child pornography discovered on Gonyer’s computer during the course of the investigation, said District Attorney Greg Baxter.
The pornography doesn’t involve the child who is Gonyer’s alleged victim.
Gonyer has been staying at a motel in Baker City since December 2020 when Judge Matt Shirtcliff granted a motion by Gonyer’s attorney, Damien Yervasi of Baker City, seeking Gonyer’s conditional release from custody.
Gonyer is paying for the cost of the motel. There is no charge to the county for his housing accommodations, said Ashley McClay, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.
Gonyer had been held at the Baker County Jail since Jan. 8, 2020. He first was arrested on the child sexual abuse charges in Idaho where he was receiving medical care. Baker County authorities worked with Idaho law enforcement officers to arrest Gonyer. He was held at the Ada County Jail from Dec. 28, 2019, until being extradited to Baker County in early January 2020.
In addition to the new charges, Gonyer originally was indicted on these crimes related to the sexual assault of a girl younger than 14 who was known to him:
• Five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony.
• Two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
• Six counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, a Class B felony.
• Two counts of contributing to the sexual abuse of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
• One count of first-degree rape, a Class A felony.
• One count of second-degree rape, a Class B felony.
• One count of third-degree rape, a Class C felony.
• One count of luring a minor, a Class C felony.
• One count of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, a Class A felony.
• Six counts of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class C felony.
The conditional release was sought to allow Gonyer to obtain ongoing medical treatment at the Veterans Hospital and from other designated health care providers, according to court documents. Conditions of the release require Gonyer to wear an ankle monitor to allow staff at the Baker County Jail and Parole and Probation office to track his movements.
He also must maintain contact with Yervasi and waive extradition if necessary. And he has been ordered to inform Parole and Probation and the jail when he has to travel for medical treatment, court records state.
Gonyer is accused of 15 separate crimes that carry mandatory minimum sentences upon conviction in Oregon. A first-degree sexual abuse conviction, of which Gonyer faces five counts, carries a mandatory minimum 75-month (6 years, 3 months) sentence; second-degree unlawful sexual penetration (two counts), 75 months; first-degree rape (one count), 100 months (8 years, 4 months); second-degree rape (one count), 75 months; first-degree sodomy (one count), 100 months; second-degree sodomy (one count) 75 months; and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, one count, 75 months.
The first 25 counts are alleged to have taken place between May 1, 2019, and Dec. 20, 2019.
The firearms were found on Gonyers’ property at 35002 Stices Gulch Road when Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a search there on Dec. 24 after learning about the accusations of sexual assault of a minor.
Gonyer is a registered sex offender. He was convicted of the felony crime of sexual abuse in Clackamas County in 1999 and is prohibited from possessing firearms, the indictment states.
Gonyer, who was living at Gladstone at the time, was sentenced to 75 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse involving a girl younger than 14, court documents state. That crime took place in February 1998.
Gonyer also pleaded no-contest to two more counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Clackamas County, according to the court records. The second count in the case took place in February 1998 and involved a boy younger than 14. The third count, involving another girl younger than 14, happened in March of 1991.
Gonyer received a second 75-month sentence for the 1998 crime involving the boy, that ran concurrently (at the same time) as the first sentence. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, which ran consecutive to the 75-month prison term (one after the other) for the third crime. He also was ordered to complete 10 years’ post-prison supervision upon release from prison.
The 75-month prison terms are mandatory minimum sentences under Oregon law. The 18-month sentence was based on the law prior to the enactment of Ballot Measure 11, which was approved by Oregon voters in 1994, according to the court record. Ballot Measure 11 established mandatory minimum sentences in Oregon for 16 violent and sex crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.