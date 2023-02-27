The Baker City/County Planning Department hosted its first housing availability and affordability open house Feb. 22 at Baker City Hall, and topics included ideas for increasing the housing inventory.
Potential approaches include giving incentives to developers to build affordable housing, such as reducing utility connection fees.
Other ideas are allowing “accessory dwelling units,” which would give homeowners more options to rent a building on their property, and affordable housing bonds or land trusts to attract investors.
“The point of this meeting is to get public input,” said Holly Kerns, director of the planning department.
The event, which was followed by a virtual open house Feb. 23, is part of the city’s effort to write a housing production strategy.
A 2021 housing needs analysis for the city showed, among other things:
• Baker City has ample land zoned for residential use
• Baker City had approximately 4,315 households in 2020, an increase of about 440 households since 2000.
• The average household size fell roughly 5% during this period and is now about 2.23 people.
Smaller households mean the same population is distributed among more households.
• From 2000-2020, an estimated 300 housing units were added, roughly 15 a year.
• 43% of renters in Baker City are spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs (considered “rent burdened”) and 23% of renters are spending 50% or more of their income on housing costs (considered “severely rent burdened”).
• An estimated 234 new housing units are estimated to be needed by 2040. The Planning Department approved 40 new housing units in 2022.
“This issue needs continual conversion,” Kerns said. “Everything is on the table at this point. We know the city is needing households at every income level.”
Discussion topics during the open house included factors contributing to rising housing costs. These include the conversion of homes to vacation rentals, which reduces the housing inventory and can boost prices.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.