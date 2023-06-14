Dusty Couch opens up the throttle on his chainsaw as he attempts to clear a massive tree that fell near his Third street home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. He and his family worked to clear their disabled veteran neighbors wheelchair ramp after the trunk landed on it.
Like dominoes, once the first tree began to fall following the rain, it caught a power line and brought a second large tree down, ripping it out of its roots on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. No injuries were reported, but there was significant property damage.
Four out of five homes on the east side of Third Street between B and C streets were obstructed by the debris of two falling trees, between them a small crabapple tree was also crushed during a thunderstorm on June 13, 2023.
A powerful thunderstorm that doused Baker City with torrential rain just after noon on Tuesday, June 13 also spawned wind gusts that toppled a pair of trees on the east side of Third Street between B and C streets.
One mature locust tree fell, snagging a powerline and uprooting a second large tree halfway down the block.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
