AgWest Farm Credit in Baker City has donated $2,500 to the Baker County YMCA to start a youth archery program.
On Wednesday morning, May 10, AgWest representatives Kate Sites and Emily Bingaman presented a check to YMCA CEO Koby Myer.
Sites, who knew Myer from local softball leagues, said Myer described the archery program proposal and asked her to write a letter of recommendation.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Sites said. “You have your basics, basketball, baseball, softball, etc., this is branching it out and getting them involved in something else.”
“I think it would be fun for Baker to have this program,” Bingaman said.
Dailon Pearce, director of sports and activities for the Y, said the AgWest donation will help the Y buy five sets of archery equipment.
“Five targets, five 40-pound bows, arm guards, releases, arrows — all of our equipment and the certification costs for our instructor,” Pearce said.
Myer said the Y will be looking to hire an instructor who can offer archery classes year round in the Y’s gym on Church Street next to St. Francis de Sales Cathedral.
Classes will be open to Y members and nonmembers, ages 8 to 20.
“Our instructor will be USA Archery qualified,” Pearce said.
USA Archery is the national governing body for the sport. Its website is usarchery.org.
Myer said he hopes to start classes this summer, with one night per week for an hour, then adding a second weekly class.
“As soon as the instructor is hired it’ll be on our website,” he said. “If you know anybody, we’re looking for one instructor right now.”
“We’re looking for someone with passion about teaching and spending time with kids and young adults,” Pearce said.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
