With fleets of vehicles for which the concept of fuel economy is more farcical than reality, officials at the Baker County Road Department and Baker City Public Works Department are keenly aware of the record-high fuel prices.
Noodle Perkins, Baker County roadmaster, said the recent price hikes are a significant concern, particularly for diesel, the fuel that heavy equipment such as graders and backhoes burn at a prodigious rate.
“It’s major for us,” Perkins said.
On the positive side, Perkins said the road department didn’t use as much diesel as usual this winter since most of the snowfall was confined to about two weeks in late December and early January.
“Fortunately, we had kind of a light winter and in winter we (can) burn a ton of diesel plowing snow every single day,” Perkins said.
The road department’s budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, includes $230,000 for fuel.
A longer term concern, Perkins said, is the state gas tax, which is a major source of revenue for the road department overall and is not limited to paying for fuel.
The county will receive about $1.6 million from the state this fiscal year.
The problem, Perkins said, is that as fuel prices rise, people tend to drive less, and since the fuel tax hasn’t increased (the price hikes are due to market issues, not to higher taxes), tax revenue could drop.
“It’s nailing us pretty good,” Perkins said.
The road department did have a beginning balance of about $3.5 million for this fiscal year.
For Baker City, the comparatively small amount of snowplowing this winter means the fuel budget for the current fiscal year, ending June 30, should be fine, said Michelle Owen, public works director.
But based on current fuel prices, she said she’s proposing a 30% increase in the budget for fuel for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
