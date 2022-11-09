Baker County voters have elected Shane Alderson as chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners, the one full-time spot on the three-member board.
Alderson, who is currently a member of the Baker City Council, defeated Dan Garrick in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election.
Alderson had 4,235 votes (56.2%) in preliminary, unofficial results from the Baker County Clerk’s office
Garrick had 3,249 votes, 43.1%.
“I thought it would be a lot closer,” Alderson said on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9. “I am really pleased with how it turned out, and I am honored and humbled by the support people have given me. I’m really excited to get to work.”
Alderson and his brother, Mark, own Babook Creek Outfitters, a sporting goods store on Main Street in Baker City.
In response to a voters guide questionnaire in October, Alderson said his top priority as chairman is to work toward creating a fire district to improve fire protection in the county. He also cited the need for affordable housing as a major focus.
Christina Witham, who was running unopposed for position 2, one of the two part-time commissioner slots, was also elected Tuesday.
Alderson, 42, will replace Bill Harvey, whose second four-year term expires at the end of 2022. Harvey did not seek reelection.
Witham will replace Mark Bennett, who also did not run for another term.
Alderson and Witham will join current commissioner Bruce Nichols, who was elected in 2020 to a four-year term.
Baker Rural Fire Protection District tax levy
For the second time this year, voters rejected a five-year property tax levy for the district that includes parts of Baker Valley.
The measure failed with 544 votes against and 464 votes in favor.
The levy would have increased property taxes by 75 cents for $1,000 of assessed value.
In the May primary, voters rejected, by 362 votes to 329, a five-year levy that would have boosted taxes by $1 per $1,000 of assessed value.
District officials said the tax levy was needed to keep up with increasing costs for equipment as well as the increase in the number of homes in the district over the past few decades.
The district, which was formed in 1983, has relied almost solely on a permanent property tax levy of 67 cents for $1,000 of assessed value. That levy has never been increased.
Psilocybin ban measures
There were several measures on the ballot asking voters to ban psilocybin (magic mushrooms) businesses in unincorporated parts of Baker County and within some cities.
Voters approved all of the measures.
• Baker County unincorporated areas: Yes, 5,478; no, 2762
• Sumpter: Yes, 100; no, 40
• Huntington: Yes, 122; no, 71
• Halfway: Yes, 115, no, 61
• Unity: Yes, 20; no, 1
Contested races in other cities
Sumpter mayor
• Linda Wise, 98 votes
• Jon Patterson, 41 votes
Sumpter City Council, position 2
• Charlie Briscoe, 88 votes
• Vern Hollopeter, 38 votes
Huntington mayor
• Natalie VanCleave, 120 votes
• Donald Stacy, 46 votes
Haines mayor
• Dennis Anthony, 146 votes
• Brian Pound, 30 votes
Halfway mayor
• Nora Aspy, 110 votes
• Rose Darting, 61 votes
U.S. House of Representatives
Republican Cliff Bentz easily won another two-year term in Congress, defeating Democrat Joe Yetter in the Second Congressional District, which includes Baker County.
In unofficial results, Bentz had 179,069 votes to Yetter’s 88,577.
Baker County voters also went heavily for Bentz. He received 6,640 votes in the county, compared with Yetter’s 1,728.
Oregon House of Representatives
Incumbent Mark Owens, a Republican from Crane, easily won reelection in House District 60 over Antonio Sunseri of the Progressive party.
Owens had 23,566 votes to Sunseri’s 2,710.
In Baker County, Owens had 6,868 votes, Sunseri 828.
Uncontested county races
Two elected county officials, clerk Stefanie Kirby and treasurer Alice Durflinger, were unopposed. Both were reelected to four-year terms.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.