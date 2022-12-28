Shane Alderson is excited to begin his first term as chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners.
“I have been meeting up with the department heads as time allows and then, after we’re sworn in, we’re going to have a meeting with all the department heads and talk about what they have planned for the future and concerns that they have,” said Alderson, who defeated Dan Garrick in the Nov. 8 election.
Alderson, who is leaving his position as a member of the Baker City Council, will replace Bill Harvey, who is retiring, as the lone full-time county commissioner. The job is similar to a city manager, as the chairman is responsible for overseeing county operations.
Alderson will join another new commissioner, Christina Witham, who ran unopposed in the Nov. 8 election. She will replace Mark Bennett, who is also retiring.
The one current commissioner who will continue in the role is Bruce Nichols, who is in the middle of a four-year term.
Alderson, 42, who grew up in Baker City, owns a sporting goods store, Baboon Creek Outfitters, on Main Street with his brother, Mark.
Shane Alderson said his main goal as he begins his four-year term is putting together a task force to look at addressing the local housing shortage, particularly for people who are working.
“Like all of Oregon, we have a lack of workforce housing and I want to start on that as soon as I can,” Alderson said.
Alderson said that during his first month he’ll be meeting with county employees and seeing what challenges they have been facing and figuring out a plan for the future.
“I’ve got a really good staff to rely on,” he said.
After the election, Alderson said he attended the Association of Oregon Counties conference, where he met other commissioners from around the state.
“It’s interesting to see how they think funding is going to go,” he said. “It’s all kind of guess work now because we have new people in legislation and new people in local positions and the new governor.”
He said governor-elect Tina Kotek plans to visit each of Oregon’s 36 counties, and Alderson wants to invite her to have an open discussion on the county’s needs.
“I do hope that that office will be more available to Eastern Oregon than it has been in the past,” he said.
