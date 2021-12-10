Amber Gabiola said she begged her younger brother, Michael, to seek help for his drug addiction and mental health problems.
“I was in tears,” Amber said. “He would say he didn’t need help.”
Now it is too late.
Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 30, of Baker City, was hit and killed by a freight train in Baker City the evening of Nov. 14.
Baker City Police said the train crew reported that Myers-Gabiola was kneeling on the tracks near a trestle across the Powder River southeast of Wade Williams Park.
Amber, who is four years older than her brother and grew up with him in Baker City, doesn’t believe her brother was suicidal.
But she said that Michael, through the combination of drug use and his mental issues, sometimes felt he was “invincible.”
“I’ve seen him in one of those moods,” Amber said.
She thinks he might have knelt on the tracks that evening because he was confused or intoxicated, or both.
But she finds it “hard to believe” that her brother intended to end his life.
This, of course, is a question Amber will never be able to answer definitely.
But about one thing she is sure.
Her brother needed help, but that help, due to his own stubbornness and to limitations in the criminal justice system, was elusive.
“It takes a lot of work to succeed, and I don’t think that’s something that my brother wanted to do,” Amber said. “My brother got away with so much stuff, many years of probation. The justice system swept him under the rug.”
Amber has personal experience with addiction.
She was cited in 2015 for possession of methamphetamine. Amber pleaded guilty to the charge in July 2016 and was sentenced to five days in jail and 18 months probation.
In 2016 she entered a detox center in Pendleton to overcome her addiction.
Amber said she was motivated by the possibility that she would lose custody of her son, who is now 8.
“I wasn’t doing it for me, I was doing it for my kid,” she said of her decision to seek treatment.
However, Amber said that once she started that treatment, she understood that, however sincere she was in worrying about her son, she “realized I couldn’t do it for anyone but myself. There was no other option for me.”
In the wake of Michael’s death, Amber said she has wondered whether her brother might have succeeded with treatment as she did, if only he had dedicated himself.
But she also recognizes that Michael had mental health issues as well as the addiction challenge.
After Michael was arrested in 2016 on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, his court-appointed attorney filed a motion stating that Michael might be unfit to participate in his defense due to “mental disease or defect.”
But the attorney withdrew the motion a month later, in September 2016, after Michael was evaluated by a licensed psychologist who determined that Michael was able to assist in his defense.
Michael pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 24 months of probation. He was also required to “participate in a mental health evaluation.”
Amber said her brother’s addictions, which started with marijuana and prescription pills and later included meth, also played a significant role in his troubles.
According to records from Baker County Circuit Court, in July 2018 Michael, after being charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, signed a diversion agreement in which he pledged to complete an alcohol and drug abuse assessment.
Amber said her brother started treatment but never completed it.
A May 2018 report from the Baker County Parole and Probation department states that Michael had “failed to enter into and complete drug and alcohol treatment” and that four urine samples he submitted were positive for THC, a compound in marijuana.
“Mr. Gabiola has been given several chances and many office visits discussing his drug use,” the report states. “Mr. Gabiola refuses to stop using marijuana.”
An October 2018 report from the Parole and Probation department states that Michael “last attended a treatment class at New Directions Northwest on Sept. 12, 2018.”
“At this current time Mr. Gabiola has shown Baker County Parole and Probation that he is unwilling to participate in his supervision,” the report states. “Mr. Gabiola is not attending alcohol and drug treatment and has moved to an unknown location and due to Mr. Gabiola refusing to report to Baker County Parole and Probation, this office is unable to assist Mr. Gabiola in his drug recovery.”
An August 2019 report from Parole and Probation states that Michael “has ... stopped participating in his outpatient drug treatment program with New Directions.”
‘Something went downhill’
Amber said that since her brother died she has reread a series of messages Michael sent to her, dating to early 2019.
She said his mental health seemed to decline noticeably starting about then.
“Something went downhill — I’m not sure what it was,” Amber said.
She said Michael frequently would talk to himself in public, but she believes that to some extent he did so intentionally, to attract attention.
Amber said that in 2020 she and her mother tried to convince police to pick up Michael on what’s known as a “mental health hold.”
Under Oregon law, a police officer can take into custody a person who the officer has probable cause to believe is a danger to himself or to others and needs immediate treatment for mental illness.
“We really struggled to even get someone to talk to us about that,” Amber said.
There is also a legal process by which a person can be civilly committed and sent to the state mental hospital in Salem, Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter said.
But it can be difficult in some cases, particularly when, as with Michael, the person has both addiction and mental health issues, to determine which factor is responsible for the person being a danger to himself or to others, Baxter said.
And he agrees with Amber that no one can force an adult, even one committed to a drug abuse treatment facility, to actually take advantage of the opportunity.
The situation can also be problematic for police, said Ty Duby, Baker City Police chief.
“For us as police it’s super frustrating,” Duby said. “We have limited resources to deal with people who are, clearly to me, a danger to themselves.”
Duby said police sometimes end up arresting people multiple times, often because they failed to attend counseling as required by the court.
“That doesn’t solve the problem,” Duby said. “There’s a hole in the system.”
According to court records, Michael wasn’t charged with any crimes in Baker County in 2019 or 2020. He was charged with third-degree theft on March 31, 2021, but that charge was dismissed in August 2021.
Amber said that although she understands that police are limited in what they can do with an adult who isn’t committing a crime, she remembers an episode when her brother was outside, in 20-degree weather, without shoes or a shirt.
“I’m pretty sure that’s a danger to himself,” she said.
Marji Lind, clinical director at New Directions Northwest, echoed Amber’s and the police chief’s thoughts about the difficulties of convincing people to seek help for addiction or mental health issues.
“In recent months, our wonderful and caring community has been faced with the loss of community members who have struggled with either mental health or addiction challenges,” Lind wrote in response to a question from the Baker City Herald. “New Directions Northwest, Inc., Baker County Community Mental Health and Addictions Program, recognizes these challenges and empathizes with those who are struggling themselves and their precious family and friends who suffer alongside them.
“We want our community members to know that New Directions Northwest, Inc. is here to help individuals and their support systems in any way we can,” Lind wrote. “However, the heartbreaking part of mental health and addiction challenges is that the help offered is often declined by the sufferer. The concept that suffering individuals would choose to deny assistance is very hard to understand and often even more difficult to accept, yet even those with mental health and addiction have the same free agency to choose as those that do not suffer from these challenges. Nevertheless and no matter how often we are called upon or how often we interact with an individual and their family, New Directions is ever hopeful that this time will be the time that help is accepted.”
The last meeting
Amber said she last talked with Michael two days before he died.
It wasn’t a pleasant encounter.
Her brother was hanging around outside the Baker City Motel, which Amber manages.
He was talking to himself and had multiple bags filled with items.
“I told him he needed to leave,” Amber said.
She had reported her brother for trespassing.
“I had to set boundaries with Michael,” she said. “As his sister, he would take advantage of me.”
Later that day, Amber said she was carrying Michael’s bags to a dumpster when he suddenly came up behind her, yelling at her to leave his stuff alone.
“I told him, ‘you can’t be leaving that here,’ ” Amber said. “He doesn’t understand.”
She said that even before Michael died, she regretted having to tell her brother, for whom she had served as a sort of surrogate mother when they were kids, to stay away.
And now those memories sting even more.
But Amber said the sadness is mixed with frustration about the limitations of the justice system.
“All I wanted to do was help him,” she said. “But I couldn’t. Mike just didn’t know how to be an adult, how to grow up.
“But it’s not just my brother. There’s nowhere for people to go unless they’re willing to walk in the door and say ‘I need help.’ There needs to be a voice for these people.”
