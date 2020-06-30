Police have arrested another person in connection with an investigation of activities at an East Street property identified by officers as “a high crime activity home.”
Paul Heller, 48, gave police the name of his brother, Jeffery Heller, to avoid arrest when he was interviewed by officers on June 17 at 2339 East St., Baker City Police Lt. Ty Duby stated in a press release.
Paul Heller was one of 13 people contacted that day by members of the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team. Paul Heller gave police his brother’s name to avoid going to jail on a statewide felony parole violation warrant, Duby said. The original charge for which Heller was sentenced was delivering methamphetamine.
Heller was arrested about 9 a.m. Monday at the East Street house. He is being held without bail at the Baker County Jail. Officers also cited him on a charge of providing false information to a police officer in connection with the June 17 incident, Duby said.
Duby describes the property as “a flop house,” which is known to welcome transients, many of whom have been involved in criminal activity. It previously had been owned by James Coe, but was purchased by US Bank this spring, according to the Baker County Assessor’s Office. Coe continues to live at the house.
The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team includes members of the Baker City Police Department and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. The team is supported by the Baker County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
