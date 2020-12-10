Season pass holders have made tracks in the snow at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort the past two weekends, and now other skiers and boarders will get their chance.
The ski area in the Elkhorn Mountains northwest of Baker City opened Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28 and 29, and the following weekend, for people who bought season passes.
But starting on Monday, Dec. 7, Anthony Lakes began selling daily tickets through its website, www.anthonylakes.com
A limited number of tickets is available — the resort isn’t setting a specific number for any particular day — for this coming weekend, Dec. 12 and 13, and then for every day, except Christmas, from Dec. 19 through Jan. 3, said Chelsea Judy, Anthony Lakes marketing director.
People who are staying with one of the resort’s lodging partners — a list is on the website — will qualify for a discounted lift ticket and do not need to buy one online.
Anthony Lakes is also offering guaranteed daily tickets, for $15, for all Baker School District students who show their student ID at the resort, Judy said. They don’t need to buy a ticket online.
The offer is intended in part to replace the annual Ski for the Health of It program for students, which won’t happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Anthony Lakes is setting aside 20 tickets each day, at a 50% discount, for people who have a receipt, from within seven days of buying a ticket, from any locally owned restaurant or retail shop in Baker, Union, Grant or Wallowa counties.
Judy said the first two weekends were limited to season pass holders to give resort operators a chance to gauge the challenges of maintaining social distancing.
Judy said Anthony Lakes averaged about 200 skiers and boarders per day during the two weekends.
“Which was awesome,” she said. “There was a lot of excitement. You could see smiles behind the face coverings.”
All visitors are required to wear masks at the resort.
Judy said skiers and boarders were attracted by an early snow base that’s better than the resort has seen in the past few years.
“We heard from a lot of people that first Saturday who said it was one of the better opening days,” she said.
The lodge will be closed, except for restrooms, Dec. 12 and 13, because Union County — where the lodge is located — is in the state’s extreme risk category for COVID-19 through at least Dec. 17. Judy said resort operators hope to open the rental shop, and have limited outdoor food and beverage service, starting Dec. 19.
When the rental shop opens, Baker School District students will be offered rentals for $15, and a lesson for $15, she said.
