Anthony Lakes
Anthony Lakes Ski Area opens for the season on Saturday, Dec. 18.

 Ian Warner/Contributed Photo

With another eight inches of snow falling overnight Monday, Dec. 13, Anthony Lakes Ski Area will open for the season on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Anthony Lakes reported a base of 22 inches on Tuesday morning, Dec. 14, with 19 inches of snow falling in the past three days.

The resort, in the Elkhorn Mountains about 34 miles northwest of Baker City, will be open daily through Jan. 2, except Christmas Day. The ski area will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Unlike last winter, the lodge will be open this year, although face coverings are required indoors.

More information, including daily snow updates, are available at www.anthonylakes.com.

