It wasn’t the snowiest winter on record, but Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort had plenty on its slopes to keep skiers and snowboarders sliding all season.
“Overall we had a great season,” said Chelsea Judy, marketing director for the ski area in the Elkhorn Mountains about 35 miles northwest of Baker City.
A dearth of early storms delayed the start of the season until Dec. 18.
But once the resort was open, the snow base was sufficient, despite a prolonged dry stretch that lasted for most of February, to keep Anthony Lakes on its usual schedule through the final day, Sunday, April 3.
The importance of the resort’s elevation — 7,100 feet at the lodge, the highest base elevation among Northwest ski areas — proved itself yet again, Judy said.
Anthony Lakes’ lofty position largely insulates it from thaws that can force less-elevation ski areas to temporarily close or reduce operations due to a lack of snow.
Much of the winter’s snow fell in December and early January.
March, which in many years brings the biggest storms of the winter, was something of an anomaly this year, with only about two feet of total snow.
Nonetheless, “we had great skiing all year and the snowpack held up great,” Judy said.
She didn’t have visitor numbers available, but Judy said this season was “definitely quieter than last year.”
During the first year of the pandemic, outdoor recreation proved popular across the West as the cancellation of most large events prompted people to seek other forms of entertainment.
Camping and hiking in the summer were attractive since social distancing was simpler.
And the trend continued into the winter of 2020-21, with skiers, both downhill and cross country, flocking to Anthony Lakes and other resorts.
This winter was more typical in terms of attendance, Judy said, although last winter’s growing popularity of cross country skiing continued this year.
Some other, less welcome, effects of the pandemic did dissipate this season.
Last winter, Anthony Lakes limited seating on the chairlift to ensure social distancing, and that, combined with the large crowds, resulted in longer lift lines and waits than is typical.
This winter, though, the seats accommodated three skiers as usual, with much shorter lines, Judy said.
She said visitors also appreciated the end of the indoor mask mandate in early March.
The only other significant effect of the pandemic was a four-day closure of the lodge in early January — the resort was open for skiing — when several employees were out after testing positive for COVID-19.
According to Anthony Lakes, the resort paid $555,000 in wages to employees from October 2021 through the end of the season.
The resort’s total expenditures during that period were $807,000, 90% of which were spent locally, according to Anthony Lakes.
Its “support local” program, which gives visitors a discounted $25 lift ticket if they bring a recent receipt of $40 or more from a locally owned restaurant or shop in Baker and Union counties, resulted in 289 tickets being sold, representing a minimum of $11,560 spent in local businesses.
The resort’s Sunday free skiing program for fifth and sixth graders had an average of 45 students over the eight-week program.
Anthony Lakes also hosted 24 youth and community groups, offering discounted rates, this winter.
Although the ski season has ended, Anthony Lakes plans to have meals and other events at the lodge this summer. More information is available at www.anthonylakes.com.
