6328bc788bf91.image.jpg

Dustin Wright of John Day, part of the gang edger crew at Prairie Wood Products, shortens a saw blade on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Prairie Wood Products officially reopened on July 11.

 Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

JOHN DAY — A coalition of businesses, including the Prairie Wood Products sawmill, logging contractors and ranchers, filed an antitrust lawsuit on Thursday, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court in Pendleton against John Day-based logging company Iron Triangle.

In the court documents, attorneys for the Malheur Forest Fairness Coalition argue that the 10-year stewardship contract — set to expire in early 2023 — between the Malheur National Forest and Iron Triangle was intended to spread economic opportunities around.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.