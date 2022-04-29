If you happened to see the snow squall that swept through Baker City on Thursday afternoon, April 28, and more so if a few of the slushy flakes trickled down your neck, the following isn’t likely to surprise you.
April has been abnormally chilly.
And damp.
Whether the month sets any all--time temperature records might come down to the matter of a handful of degrees on its final two days.
But it will be a near thing regardless.
Through April 29, the average low temperature at the Baker City Airport was 25.0 degrees.
That’s the second coldest ever at the airport, where records date to 1943. The chilliest average low temperature during April was in 2008, when the average was 23.8 degrees.
As for daily high temperatures, this April, though much cooler than average, won’t set a record.
The average high for the first 28 days was 51.7 degrees, almost 7 degrees below average.
The coldest April by this measure was 1955, when the average high was 50.2 degrees. This year likely will rank fifth on the list, also behind 1970 (average high of 50.8), 1975 (50.9) and 2011 (51.4).
The temperature record most likely to fall is the average daily temperature, which combines the average high and low temperatures for each day.
Through April 28, the average temperature was 38.3 degrees, which is 6 degrees cooler than usual.
The record-holder is April 2008, when the average temperature at the airport was 38.1.
This April has also been noteworthy, as you’re probably noticed by how frequently you’ve splashed through puddles or turned on your windshield wipers, for its rain (and snow).
Through April 28, the airport had recorded 1.07 inches of precipitation. It’s the first month in almost two years with more than 1 inch — the most recent was May 2020, with 1.11 inches.
Although the total of 1.07 inches exceeds April’s average of 0.80, and is the largest amount for April since 2012, it’s well below the record high of 3.58 inches in 1978.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.