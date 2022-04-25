For Curtis Martin the evidence is the green grass among the sagebrush, and for Mark Ward it’s the brown mud clinging to his boots.
The fresh white coat adorning lower slopes of the Elkhorn and Wallowa Mountains helps to tell the tale as well.
April has delivered a modicum of relief to drought-stricken Northeastern Oregon.
A shift in the weather pattern has allowed a series of relatively damp storms to sweep into the region over the past couple weeks, and the results are visible in Martin’s grass, Ward’s mud and those snowy mountains.
Through the first 24 days of April, precipitation at the Baker City Airport totaled 0.77 of an inch.
That’s not a deluge, to be sure — but it’s more moisture than the airport recorded for the whole of the previous three months.
The total for January, February and March was a meager 0.67 of an inch — 30% of average for that three-month period.
The arid start to 2022 left crop fields parched and rangelands dusty.
But today, in the wake of storms that dropped both rain and, on several days, significant amounts of snow, the situation is quite different.
“It’s dramatically better, especially the rangeland grasses,” said Martin, a cattle rancher who lives near North Powder. “It’s been a huge, huge help.”
Ward, whose family grows potatoes, peppermint, wheat and alfalfa in the Baker Valley, agreed.
“April’s been a big help,” Ward said on Monday morning, April 25. “Any moisture is welcome.”
Both Ward and Martin said the situation just a few weeks ago, when Pacific storms were still being shunted to the north and mostly missing Northeastern Oregon, was more dire.
“I think it looked as bad as I could ever remember it looking for that time of year,” said Martin, who’s a member of the Oregon Beef Council and a past president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.
Martin said the grass that he and other ranchers depend on to fatten their cattle during spring and summer had yet to appear from its winter dormancy.
But now, after the frequent rain and snow over the past two weeks, the grass “is coming on strong,” Martin said.
He said the warmer temperatures of the past few days — the high of 63 at the Baker City Airport on Sunday, April 24, was the second-warmest of the month — have helped invigorate this year’s grass crop as well.
Ward, who is preparing to plant potatoes later this week, doesn’t begrudge muddy patches in the fields.
“If I’m rained out of a field I’m tickled to death,” he said.
Ward said that in one way conditions are actually better this spring, even before the recent storms, than they were the past two years.
“There is more moisture in the soil than either of the past two years,” he said. “We’re not working totally dry soil, so that’s a plus.”
Ward also said it seems to him that the winds, which can leach moisture from the soil relatively rapidly, haven’t been quite as persistent this spring, although there have been blustery days.
Neither Ward nor Martin believes the drought has significantly waned despite the recent beneficial trends.
Ward pointed out that Phillips Reservoir, along the Powder River about 17 miles southwest of Baker City, is just 10% full after reaching it lowest level last fall since it first filled in 1968.
“We’re not out of the woods by a large margin — and we’re not going to get out of the woods this year due to the lack of carryover in the reservoir,” Ward said.
He credits Jeff Colton, manager of the Baker Valley Irrigation District, for crafting a plan to dole out water from the reservoir this spring.
Ward said that although farmers won’t receive anything close to the volume of water they would were the reservoir full or nearly so, he believes Colton’s plan is the best option given the dire situation.
Drought conditions improve slightly
April’s showers have had a modest effect on the drought in Baker County.
On April 12, the U.S. Drought Monitor designated about 84% of the county as being in “extreme” drought on the five-level scale that ranges from abnormally dry, the least severe condition, to moderate, severe, extreme and, the worst, exceptional drought.
The remaining 16% of the county was rated as being in severe drought, one step below extreme.
A week later the Drought Monitor, which is updated weekly, pegged 62% of the county in extreme drought and 38% in severe drought.
Most of the area that improved from extreme to severe drought is in the eastern part of the county.
Martin and Ward both said they hope the weather pattern that has dominated the second half of April will continue for at least the next month or so — albeit with warmer temperatures.
“April and May are the months that make the rangeland and grasslands flourish,” Martin said.
Spring rains not only nourish rangelands and crop fields, but they can allow irrigation district managers to store more water in reservoirs, where it can be used later in the summer when rain is much less likely and generally comes only in the form of scattered thunderstorms.
Damp weather too late for some ranchers
Martin said that although the spurt of grass growth in the sagebrush country bodes well for ranchers as they turn out their herds onto spring and summer grazing pastures, the drought has already caused major problems for some producers.
The 2021 drought, which reduced hay production by 25% to 40% in some areas, left some ranchers without enough hay to feed their entire herds this spring, Martin said. And with the grass yet to appear, they couldn’t move cattle to spring pastures.
That forced some to either sell some of their base herds, or cut back on the number of replacement heifers they bought, he said.
