Olivia Reynolds made a side trip after climbing down from the school bus on the afternoon of May 13.
“Are you going to see Robby?” the 9-year-old asked other riders who rode the bus to Churchill School.
Olivia led the way around the corner to the front of the former school where a bright red metal creation greets visitors.
Robby the Robot was the destination of Olivia and her friends.
Corrine Vegter, who owns Churchill with her husband, Brian, built Robby using an old newspaper box no longer needed by the Baker City Herald.
It is Baker City’s first “Little Free Art Gallery” where visitors can find art pieces on the top shelf and art supplies on the bottom shelf.
Everyone is encouraged to “take some and leave some.” The robot is out front of Churchill, 3451 Broadway St.
This concept is the same as the Little Free Libraries where people can leave a book and take a book.
Starting with the original orange box, she created a second door on the bottom half, then welded tabs inside to install shelves. Funky metal pieces make up Robby’s arms, a propeller sits atop his head, and she added a face using old gears.
“I’ve been wanting an excuse to make a robot for a long time,” Vegter said.
She finished the creation with shiny red oil-based outdoor paint.
“I just wanted something fun, bright and lively,” she said.
Solar lights illuminate Robby’s interior during nighttime.
This art library is for everyone.
“I hope both kids and adults love it,” Vegter said.
There’s even a Facebook page: “Robby the Robot Little Free Art Gallery.”
The robot is just one example of a new use for an old newspaper box — all stemmed by local Mike Meyer, who likes to recycle and repurpose items into art.
Meyer gathered about a dozen paper boxes from the Baker City Herald, and he wants to repurpose them — most as little free libraries.
“They are perfect little libraries,” Meyer said. “They still have lots of use in them.”
He’s made one library, and has design ideas for the other boxes — maybe even one that looks like a bug.
“I have lots of plans,” he said.
Animal sculptures at Churchill
Robby the Robot is a fixture in the new sculpture garden at Churchill, which is also hosting metal animal sculptures brought from Africa by The Art Roamers.
At the corner of the property, at Broadway and 16th streets, Vegter has arranged tall metal letters that spell out ART. These are part of the sign for the Maxi-Mart center on Pocahontas Road (now the location of D&B Supply, Miller’s Lumber, and the YMCA fitness center).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.