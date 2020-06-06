Be Tiedemann and Patti Burrows punctuate nearly all their stories by dissolving into giggles.
“Patti and I have been friends for years,” Tiedemann said.
Now they are business partners, too.
The pair opened White House Art & Design Company on May 15 at 1829 Main St.
Their search for a space started earlier this spring.
“We both said ‘oh my gosh, this should be an art gallery again,’ ” Tiedemann said.
The building was formerly home to Short Term Gallery.
Their opening, however, was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We signed the papers — then everything hit,” Tiedemann said.
The shop officially opened May 15, followed by a ribbon cutting Wednesday.
Tiedemann describes the store as a gallery and home furnishings store that specializes in the “rescue and repurpose of furniture.”
“There’s not really another store like us,” she said.
Burrows, an artist, is retired from a 42-year career as a nurse.
“I’m just thrilled,” she said of the new store.
As the new owners get more settled into the work spaces, Tiedemann will work on furniture projects upstairs and Burrows will set up a painting space.
“As time goes on, I’ll bring my paints down here and set up a studio,” Burrows said.
The gallery portion of the store features local artists, who can show two pieces on consignment for up to 90 days.
“We already have 30 artists and have room for more,” Tiedemann said.
The gallery will be open for First Friday art walks.
Tiedemann owned a similar smaller shop — Cabin Cowboy Designs — several years ago.
“Timing was good,” she said of the new venture. “And I’ve got a great partner.”
Another service they offer is a wish list form for customers seeking a specific piece of furniture.
“We’ll do our best to find it,” Tiedemann said.
White House Art & Design Company is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Updates on items and art are regularly posted on the shop’s Facebook page.
