The Baker Art Guild has grant money to give away — it just needs applications.
The guild received $10,000 in federal CARES Act funds to support artists, musicians, and writers.
The deadline to apply is noon on Oct. 31. For a link to the application, send an email to dogbri@icloud.com
Brian Vegter, a member of the Art Guild, said the application is seven questions about how the applicant was affected by COVID-19, other CARES funding he or she has received, and how long the artist has made a living in the arts. Applicants must be residents of Baker City. The awarded amount, Vegter said, will go directly to the need, such as an electric bill or art supplies. Payments will go directly to an artist if the need is loss of entry fees from canceled shows that were not refunded.
“People working in the arts have definitely been impacted,” Vegter said.
The money will be distributed Nov. 1.
